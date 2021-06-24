Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Event: UBC Medicine responds to the TRC’s Calls to Action Media Advisories

On Friday, June 25, the University of British Columbia’s faculty of medicine will formally launch and reflect upon its response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action at a virtual event.

During the event, Faculty of Medicine Dean and Vice-President, Health Dr. Dermot Kelleher will also issue a formal apology on behalf of the faculty for its contributions to past and present harms to Indigenous peoples arising from Canada’s ongoing colonial history.

The program will feature guest speakers including Musqueam and Syilx Elders, the Honourable Steven Point (xwĕ lī qwĕl tĕl) and other Indigenous leaders, as well as a panel discussion with members of the Indigenous student, faculty, staff and alumni communities.

Note: This event focuses on distressing content, and may prompt emotional reactions and difficult thoughts and feelings. This is perfectly normal when working through trauma. If you find yourself overwhelmed, support is just a call or text away through one of these programs.

Interviews:

Dr. Nadine Caron

Co-director of UBC’s Centre for Excellence in Indigenous Health

Special Advisor on Indigenous health to the Dean, Faculty of Medicine and to the Vice-President, Health

Pronouns: she/her

Interview language(s): English

Celine Hounjet

Third-year student in the Indigenous MD program, Faculty of Medicine

Pronouns: she/her

Interview language(s): English

Dr. Dermot Kelleher

Dean, Faculty of Medicine

Vice-President, Health

Pronouns: he/him

Interview language(s): English

Dr. Michael Allard

Vice-Dean, Health Engagement, Faculty of Medicine

Pronouns: he/him

Interview language(s): English

Date/Time: Friday, June 25, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. PDT

Media wishing to attend are asked to register here. For more information on the event, including the speakers and panelists, click here.