UBC In The News
Hormonal contraception more than doubles woman's glaucoma risk, study suggests
A study by Dr. Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences, found a link between hormonal contraceptive use and glaucoma in women of reproductive age.
Yahoo
How Indigenous memories can help save species from extinction
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says Indigenous knowledge some refer to as “myths,” are often vital insights passed down through generations, capturing knowledge about everything from floods to famines.
Vox
Demand will keep Metro Vancouver gas prices high over summer: analyst
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about gas prices across Metro Vancouver and said they will be steady over the summer as more people choose to drive rather than fly.
News 1130
UBC dermatologist sheds light on sunscreen misconceptions
Dr. Harvey Lui, a professor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, shared advice on preventing long-term and short-term damage from the sun.
News 1130
On anti-Asian hate, silence is ‘death by 1,000 cuts’
Dr. John Paul Catungal, a UBC professor of critical racial and ethnic studies, commented on reasons why some racialized people may choose not to report a racist incident or hate crime to the police.
The Tyee
Interior Health ‘comfortable’ with reopening as COVID-19 cases drop
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on COVID-19 cases in B.C.’s Interior.
Global
Evidence suggests Henry mostly got it right when it comes to schools staying open during COVID
Postmedia mentioned a new study co-led by UBC researchers that found no detectable increase in COVID-19 infections among school staff when Vancouver public schools stayed open during COVID.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
How engineered bacteria could clean up oilsands pollution and mining waste
Dr. Vikramaditya Yadav, a UBC professor of chemical, biological and biomedical engineering, wrote an article about how synthetic biology can be used to treat large bodies of waste.
The Conversation via National Post
How colonialism by ‘paper cuts’ has undermined Indigenous pandemic leadership
Dr. Jocelyn Stacey, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, UBC researcher Crystal Verhaeghe and Emma Feltes, a PhD candidate in UBC’s department of anthropology, discussed how subtle colonialism undermined a fully Tŝilhqot’in-led pandemic response.
The Conversation via National Post
Climate activists Naomi Klein and Avi Lewis join faculty at UBC
World-renowned climate activists and journalists Naomi Klein and Avi Lewis are joining the faculty in UBC’s department of geography.
The Canadian Press via CTV, Globe and Mail, National Post, The Star, North Shore News, Pique, Times Colonist, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Catholic order that staffed Kamloops school agrees to share archives with Indigenous communities
First Nations have won access to the private archives of the Sisters of St. Ann, the order of Catholic nuns that ran the Kamloops Indian Residential School. The Royal B.C. Museum has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Sisters of St. Ann to provide access to the order’s archives to the museum and to the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC.
CTV, The Canadian Press via National Post, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Times Colonist, Prince George Citizen
Engineering needs diverse heroes to solve tomorrow's problems
Engineers and Geoscientists BC is partnering up with UBC Geering Up Engineering Outreach to raise the profile of women in engineering and focus attention on the career opportunities available to young women in this industry.
Vancouver Sun, Financial Post, Yahoo
Syilx artist and community leader contributes to UBCO’s public art collection
Syilx artist Sheldon Pierre Louis was interviewed about a painting he created for UBCO’s Public Art Collection. Dr. Stacey Koosel, UBCO art gallery curator with the faculty of creative and critical studies, was quoted.
Discourse via IndigiNews, The Star