The coelacanth may live for a century. That’s not great news

Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about the coelacanth’s delayed sexual maturity and long gestation.
Wired

Timber! What to expect now that lumber prices have dropped back down to earth

Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says while the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the economy, the bigger issue is climate change, which is affecting all countries globally.
Global via MSN

When will COVID pandemic ‘end’? It’ll largely be individual decision

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says determining when a pandemic ends varies from country to country. For psychological reasons, the pandemic may never end for some people.
Star Tribune via Seattle Times (subscription)

Study reassures parents, teachers that COVID-19 infrequently shared at school

A new study co-led by UBC researchers examined COVID-19 infections among teachers and staff throughout the Vancouver school district. Study authors Dr. Pascal Lavoie and Dr. Louise Mâsse, professors at UBC’s faculty of medicine, were quoted.
How concerned should we be about the Delta variant?

The Tyee spoke to UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto about the Delta COVID-19 variant.
The Tyee

In Japan, South Korea and China, it is clear that aging will have a negative impact on growth

UBC political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien discussed the demographic crises in Japan, Korea and China, and their implications.
Le Monde

How engineered bacteria could clean up oilsands pollution and mining waste

Dr. Vikramaditya Yadav, a UBC professor of chemical, biological and biomedical engineering, wrote an article about how synthetic biology can be used to treat large bodies of waste.
The Conversation via Yahoo

How colonialism by ‘paper cuts’ has undermined Indigenous pandemic leadership

Dr. Jocelyn Stacey, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, UBC researcher Crystal Verhaeghe and Emma Feltes, a PhD candidate in UBC’s department of anthropology, discussed how subtle colonialism undermined a fully Tŝilhqot’in-led pandemic response.
The Conversation via Yahoo

Why Alberta must rethink its ban on Canada-China university collaborations

UBC history professor Dr. Henry Yu co-wrote an article about why Alberta must rethink its ban on research ties with China.
The Conversation

How forest elephants move depends on water, humans, and also their personality

Dr. Christopher Beirne, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC’s faculty of forestry, shared findings from his research on the factors influencing elephant movement.
The Conversation

Workshop aims to help pre-teens investigate health misinformation online

A group of health researchers from UBCO’s Southern Medical Program is developing a workshop to help kids navigate misinformation online. Dr. Evelyn Cornelissen, a clinical professor with the program, says internet connectivity and social media have fuelled the spread of health misinformation while lockdowns made some people more reluctant to follow public health guidelines.
CTV

Canada West sets football schedule, UBC slated to play first game in nearly two years

UBC football coach Blake Nill was interviewed about his team kicking off the Canada West football season against the Alberta Golden Bears on Sept. 25.
The Province

Feeling guilty about all the plastic waste your takeout meals create? Try this

National Observer highlighted an app that aims to reduce disposable cup waste by encouraging people to bring their own cups when ordering drinks to go. The app was co-developed by UBC land and food systems student Angelica Tso.
National Observer (subscription)