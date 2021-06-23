UBC In The News
The coelacanth may live for a century. That’s not great news
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about the coelacanth’s delayed sexual maturity and long gestation.
Wired
Timber! What to expect now that lumber prices have dropped back down to earth
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says while the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the economy, the bigger issue is climate change, which is affecting all countries globally.
Global via MSN
When will COVID pandemic ‘end’? It’ll largely be individual decision
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says determining when a pandemic ends varies from country to country. For psychological reasons, the pandemic may never end for some people.
Star Tribune via Seattle Times (subscription)
Study reassures parents, teachers that COVID-19 infrequently shared at school
A new study co-led by UBC researchers examined COVID-19 infections among teachers and staff throughout the Vancouver school district. Study authors Dr. Pascal Lavoie and Dr. Louise Mâsse, professors at UBC’s faculty of medicine, were quoted.
CTV, The Canadian Press via CBC, Global, Globe and Mail, National Post, Montreal Gazette, Winnipeg Free Press, Calgary Herald, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, BC Local News, Burnaby Now, Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Chilliwack Progress, Times Colonist, Victoria News, CHEK News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, MSN
How concerned should we be about the Delta variant?
The Tyee spoke to UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto about the Delta COVID-19 variant.
The Tyee
In Japan, South Korea and China, it is clear that aging will have a negative impact on growth
UBC political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien discussed the demographic crises in Japan, Korea and China, and their implications.
Le Monde
How engineered bacteria could clean up oilsands pollution and mining waste
Dr. Vikramaditya Yadav, a UBC professor of chemical, biological and biomedical engineering, wrote an article about how synthetic biology can be used to treat large bodies of waste.
The Conversation via Yahoo
How colonialism by ‘paper cuts’ has undermined Indigenous pandemic leadership
Dr. Jocelyn Stacey, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, UBC researcher Crystal Verhaeghe and Emma Feltes, a PhD candidate in UBC’s department of anthropology, discussed how subtle colonialism undermined a fully Tŝilhqot’in-led pandemic response.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Why Alberta must rethink its ban on Canada-China university collaborations
UBC history professor Dr. Henry Yu co-wrote an article about why Alberta must rethink its ban on research ties with China.
The Conversation
How forest elephants move depends on water, humans, and also their personality
Dr. Christopher Beirne, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC’s faculty of forestry, shared findings from his research on the factors influencing elephant movement.
The Conversation
Workshop aims to help pre-teens investigate health misinformation online
A group of health researchers from UBCO’s Southern Medical Program is developing a workshop to help kids navigate misinformation online. Dr. Evelyn Cornelissen, a clinical professor with the program, says internet connectivity and social media have fuelled the spread of health misinformation while lockdowns made some people more reluctant to follow public health guidelines.
CTV
Canada West sets football schedule, UBC slated to play first game in nearly two years
UBC football coach Blake Nill was interviewed about his team kicking off the Canada West football season against the Alberta Golden Bears on Sept. 25.
The Province
Feeling guilty about all the plastic waste your takeout meals create? Try this
National Observer highlighted an app that aims to reduce disposable cup waste by encouraging people to bring their own cups when ordering drinks to go. The app was co-developed by UBC land and food systems student Angelica Tso.
National Observer (subscription)