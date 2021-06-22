UBC In The News
Is Canada a racist country? One-third of respondents in a new study say yes
The Star highlighted a survey by UBC and the Angus Reid Institute that looked at Canadians’ perceptions of race to highlight what the population truly thinks of diversity.
The Star, Now Magazine, Postmedia via Toronto Sun, Ottawa Sun, Edmonton Sun, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Housing market ‘gone berserk’ stirs unease over investors’ clout
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, says wanting houses to be good investments can lead to unaffordability.
Bloomberg (subscription) via Financial Post
'We deserve better': Filipino-Canadians register to see change in 2022
Rappler spoke to Dr. Leonora Angeles, a professor of social planning at UBC, about the Philippines’ present leadership and political situation.
Rappler
Off work for 8 years, woman says she got her life back with unique kind of talk therapy
Dr. Anton Scamvougeras, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, gave comments about intensive short-term dynamic psychotherapy.
CBC
B.C. wildfire season
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels discussed wildfires that have started to spread across the province and what we can expect over the next couple of months.
CBC On The Coast, All Points West, Radio West
100 celebrities leverage star power in fight to save B.C.'s old-growth forests
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall spoke about securing prominent individuals to increase support for a social or environmental cause. The article also quoted forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard, who said “politicians need to be pushed to alter the status quo and make the right decisions.”
National Observer
Reconciliation and the law
UBC chancellor Steven Point said the issues of self-governance and sovereignty are among the outstanding questions to be resolved by the courts and First Nations themselves.
Business in Vancouver
When will pandemic 'end'? It’ll largely be individual decision
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says determining a pandemic’s end has been messy, as the threat varies from country to country. He added that for psychological reasons, the pandemic will never end for some people.
Star Tribune via Yahoo
‘We can start living again’: 2nd-dose seekers line up for 1st dose drop-in vaccine clinics in B.C. interior
Dr. Birinder Narang, a clinical instructor in UBC’s department of family medicine, commented on rising COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region, said the best defence for small communities is a good level of vaccination protection.
Global
Things are opening up, but what if the way things used to be makes you cringe?
Dr. Christine Korol, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of psychology, spoke about the anxiety around interacting with others as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
The Star
Fund science for a healthier and safer future
UBC psychology professor Dr. Liisa Galea co-wrote an article about Canada’s investment in research and innovation, and shared ways to ensure any future investment in research can maximize its impact.
Vancouver Sun
Williams Lake Studio Theatre plans outdoor theatre event for August
Alex Fraser Research Forest, managed by UBC’s faculty of forestry, will host three outdoor events. Stephanie Ewen, manager of the research forest, was interviewed for the story.
Williams Lake Tribune