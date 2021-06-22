UBC experts on heat wave

UBC experts are available to comment on B.C.’s current heat wave.
Dr. Michael Brauer
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Health effects of extreme heat, approaches to minimize impacts
Dr. Simon Donner
Professor, Department of Geography
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate change, policy and adaptation
Dr. Sarah Henderson
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca
Tel: 604-910-9144
Interview language(s): English
- Public health impacts of extreme hot weather
- Risk factors and protective strategies
Dr. Michael Pidwirny
Associate Professor, Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences
Email: michael.pidwirny@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Assessing and forecasting the impact of climate change
- Adaptation to climate change
Dr. Adam Rysanek
Assistant Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Email: arysanek@sala.ubc.ca
Tel: 236-992-3371
Interview language(s): English
- Heat and heat stress indoors and how to alleviate it
- Effect of climate change on indoor temperatures, natural ventilation
- Cooling technologies and alternative cooling technologies
Dr. David Scott
Associate Professor, Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences
Email: david.scott@ubc.ca
Tel: 778-583-6773
- Wildfire risk, and wildfire risk reduction
Dr. Stephen Sheppard
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca
Tel: 778-997-7292
- Future climate change scenarios
- Works with communities on developing climate change and energy solutions
- Heat mapping in Vancouver using citizen scientists on bikes and EVs (summer 2020)
Dr. Farah Shroff
Associate Member, School of Population and Public Health
UBC Sustainability Fellow
Email: farah.shroff@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-221-7660
Interview language(s): English, French, Spanish
- Public health issues related to the heat wave, and climate justice
Dr. Kate Weinberger
Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: kate.weinberger@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Health effects of extreme heat