Photo by Jason Yeh on Unsplash

UBC experts on heat wave

Jun 22, 2021    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

UBC experts are available to comment on B.C.’s current heat wave.

Dr. Michael Brauer
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Health effects of extreme heat, approaches to minimize impacts

Dr. Simon Donner
Professor, Department of Geography
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Climate change, policy and adaptation

Dr. Sarah Henderson
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca
Tel: 604-910-9144
Interview language(s): English

  • Public health impacts of extreme hot weather
  • Risk factors and protective strategies

Dr. Michael Pidwirny
Associate Professor, Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences
Email: michael.pidwirny@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Assessing and forecasting the impact of climate change
  • Adaptation to climate change

Dr. Adam Rysanek
Assistant Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Email: arysanek@sala.ubc.ca
Tel: 236-992-3371
Interview language(s): English

Dr. David Scott
Associate Professor, Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences
Email: david.scott@ubc.ca
Tel: 778-583-6773

  • Wildfire risk, and wildfire risk reduction

Dr. Stephen Sheppard
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca
Tel: 778-997-7292

Dr. Farah Shroff
Associate Member, School of Population and Public Health
UBC Sustainability Fellow
Email: farah.shroff@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-221-7660
Interview language(s): English, French, Spanish

  • Public health issues related to the heat wave, and climate justice

Dr. Kate Weinberger
Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: kate.weinberger@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Health effects of extreme heat

Contact

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2048
Cel: 604-999-0473
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca