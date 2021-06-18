UBC In The News
How do you make concrete more environmentally friendly?
CBC highlighted a UBCO engineering study that found recycled aggregate concrete is as durable and strong as conventional concrete.
CBC
UBC-built telescope detects mysterious energies within the Milky Way
The CHIME telescope, designed and built by scientists at UBC, McGill University, the University of Toronto, the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics and the National Research Council of Canada, recently detected 535 fast radio bursts. The article quoted Dr. Bradley Meyers and Deborah Good, researchers at UBC physics and astronomy and CHIME members.
Vancouver is Awesome via Castanet
UBCO researchers look at solutions for bear habituation
Researchers at UBCO’s Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science used computer modelling to simulate the movement of black bears and look at the best strategies to reduce human-bear conflict. Study authors Dr. Lael Parrott and Luke Crevier were quoted.
Kelowna Capital News
Trading away culture and food security, say Chiefs
Watershed Sentinel mentioned a UBC genetic study on fish farm virus transmission.
Watershed Sentinel
Cook this: Oven-roasted hake on citrusy greens from Rustica
Dr. Murdoch McAllister, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about how Pacific hake is the most abundant fish resource we have off the coast of Canada, and it’s significantly more abundant than salmon.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Vancouver Sun
Ex-casino CEO and actress wife plead guilty to vaccine scheme; fined $500
Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says the abuse of power in a business leader’s personal life doesn’t necessarily mean there’s wrongdoing in the professional context, but it can be a red flag.
Business in Vancouver
Teens' mental health took a turn in opposite direction because of pandemic: Study
A new study co-authored by UBC sociology professor Dr. Yue Qian found that adolescents in a good head space saw a decline in their mental health during the pandemic, while those who were in poor mental health took a turn for the better.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. scientists to study effectiveness of COVID vaccines in people with HIV
Dr. Aslam Anis, a professor and director at UBC’s school of population and public health, will be leading a study on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines on people living with HIV.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Vancouver’s Climate Emergency Parking Program is a prescription for clean air and a healthy future
Dr. Melissa Lem, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, wrote about why supporting Vancouver’s Climate Emergency Parking Program is integral for our health.
Vancouver Sun
Why universities must act on the rise of a new kind of bullying: incivility
Lynn Bosetti, a professor in educational leadership and policy studies at UBCO, discussed the impacts of incivility and bullying in higher education institutions amongst faculty and staff.
The Conversation
Student-led investment group bails out beloved coffee shop in Downtown Eastside
BC Business spoke to Alex Doonanco, a second-year UBC student and fund manager at the Vancouver Social Value Fund, about impact investing and helping raise money to finance local organizations that have a positive impact on society.
BC Business