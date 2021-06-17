Salad will survive climate change. But at what cost?

Dr. Navin Ramankutty, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the importance of finding a balance between nutritive value and widespread access. He said that even as fewer people in the world go hungry, nutrient deficiencies remain high and the best remedy is to feed people more fresh fruits and vegetables.

Grist