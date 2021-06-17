UBC In The News
Generic drug contaminants may lead to cancer, other long-term effects: UBC study
A new study by Dr. Corey Nislow, a professor at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, and PhD candidate Uche Joseph Ogbede suggests that contaminants in generic medications used to treat conditions like diabetes, heart disease, stomachaches and heartburn may cause damage to DNA, affect basic cell functions and increase a person’s risk of cancer.
Vancouver is Awesome
African Great Apes predicted to suffer massive range declines in next 30 years-unprotected areas
Jacqueline Sunderland-Groves, a great-ape expert in UBC’s faculty of forestry, discussed her research on endangered African great apes.
Spice Radio
Poll shows young hardest hit by racism
A survey by UBC and the Angus Reid Institute looked at the rise in anti-Asian discrimination in Canada and found that younger Canadians are more likely to be the target of racism.
Asian Pacific Post
BC Parks pilots plans for managing, promoting access to nature
Media mentioned a multi-year study led by UBC forestry professor Dr. Cole Burton, which is using motion-triggered cameras to understand the impacts of recreational activities on wildlife.
Nelson Daily, Boundary Sentinel, Castlegar Source
Want cleaner, healthier salmon? Raise them on land
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about open-net pen salmon farms. The article also mentioned research by Dr. Gideon Mordecai, a viral ecologist and Liber Ero fellow with UBC science and researcher with UBC medicine, that showed open-net-pen Atlantic salmon are continually infecting B.C.’s wild Chinook salmon with Piscine orthoreovirus, associated with kidney and liver damage in wild fish.
Bloomberg (subscription)
Salad will survive climate change. But at what cost?
Dr. Navin Ramankutty, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the importance of finding a balance between nutritive value and widespread access. He said that even as fewer people in the world go hungry, nutrient deficiencies remain high and the best remedy is to feed people more fresh fruits and vegetables.
Grist
Why Pakistan's Imran Khan said no to American drones
Dr. Hugh Gusterson, a professor in UBC’s department of anthropology, says in principle drones should be better at avoiding civilian deaths than conventional jets however in practice, it depends on the targeting practices of the operators and how relaxed they are.
TRT World
Climate crisis and nature decline must be tackled together, scientists say
Dr. William Cheung, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says Canada needs a national assessment of the key places to protect and restore nature that will benefit the climate, biodiversity and the well-being of Canadians.
Weather Network via Yahoo, MSN
Cases are down. Mask rules are lifting. We're all tired of COVID. Is the pandemic over in PA?
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says pandemics don’t end with the organism disappearing from the Earth — they’re lingering, they’re messy and the end is arbitrary.
York Daily Record via MSN
No rush to normal for those feeling reopening anxiety
Dr. Azim Shariff, a social psychologist at UBC, discussed reopening anxiety and how not everybody is rushing to get back to normal.
News 1130
B.C. researchers leading study of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in people with HIV
Dr. Aslam Anis, a professor and director at UBC’s school of population and public health, will be investigating the immunogenicity, safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in a diverse population of people living with HIV.
Global, Financial Post, Yahoo
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts
UBC education professor Dr. Guofang Li gave comments about COVID-19 learning slump.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Vaccinations ramp up on Vancouver Island, but second doses still lag
UBC professor and evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on how a higher rate of vaccination is needed to achieve a good level of protection from the Delta variant.
CHEK News
Canada must recognize our right to a healthy environment
Dr. David Boyd, a professor of law, policy and sustainability at UBC, discussed Bill C-28, which would recognize for the first time in federal law that all people in Canada have the right to a healthy environment.
National Observer (subscription)
The trees are talking
The Atlantic highlighted UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s new book and her contribution to arboreal science.
The Atlantic
Local Indigenous artist adds new painting to UBC Okanagan's collection
The Okanagan School of Education worked with Dr. Stacey Koosel, UBCO art gallery curator with the faculty of creative and critical studies, to commission a new artwork by Syilx artist Sheldon Pierre Louis.
Castanet, AM1150, Vernon Morning Star