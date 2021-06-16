UBC In The News
Contaminants in generic drugs may cause long-term harm to DNA: B.C. researcher
A new UBC study suggests that contaminants in generic medications used to treat conditions like diabetes, heart disease, stomachaches and heartburn may cause damage to DNA, affect basic cell functions and increase a person’s risk of cancer. Study author Dr. Corey Nislow, a professor at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, was quoted.
The Canadian Press via CTV, The Star, Winnipeg Free Press, North Shore News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Langley Advance Times, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet
New global air pollution and health impact study
A new international study co-led by Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, examined global air pollution sources and their health impacts.
Global Health Matters
BC Parks pilots plans for managing, promoting access to nature
Indo-Canadian Voice mentioned a multi-year study led by UBC forestry professor Dr. Cole Burton, which is using motion-triggered cameras to understand the impacts of recreational activities on wildlife.
Indo-Canadian Voice
Can we save Africa's great apes?
Jacqueline Sunderland-Groves, a great-ape expert in UBC’s faculty of forestry, discussed her research on endangered African great apes and what measures might be taken to increase their chances of survival.
Treehugger
China repackages its history in support of Xi’s national vision
Dr. Timothy Cheek, a professor at the Institute of Asian Research at UBC, was quoted in an article about the Chinese Communist Party’s national propaganda campaign to promote its history.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
Inside Pfizer’s race to produce the world’s biggest supply of COVID vaccine
UBC professor of biochemistry and molecular biology Dr. Pieter Cullis was quoted in an article about mRNA technology.
Washington Post (subscription)
The force that could redraw the peninsula of India
Tanvi Vaidyanathan, a UBC marine conservation researcher, gave comments about using technological fixes and artificial reefs to prevent coastal erosion.
BBC
Online map highlights B.C.’s diverse Indigenous communities
Gerry Lawson, a coordinator at the Oral History and Language Lab at the Museum of Anthropology, commented on the First Peoples’ Map of B.C., an interactive online map featuring information about Indigenous languages, arts and cultural heritage.
Global
Vancouver School Board phases out honours programs in high schools
Dr. Jennifer Katz and Dr. Owen Lo, professors in UBC’s department of educational and counselling psychology, and special education, commented on Vancouver School Board’s decision to phase out honours programs in high schools.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Global Pacific salmon numbers dropped sharply in 2020
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about global Pacific salmon trends.
Business in Vancouver
What can or can’t fully vaccinated Canadians do? Feds say ‘it’s not a one-size-fits-all’
Dr. Azim Shariff, a social psychologist at UBC, says allowing greater freedom to fully vaccinated people is worth considering because it can work as an incentive to encourage hesitant people to get the shot.
Global
How to keep workers safe from COVID-19: Focus on the air they breathe
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says workplaces should emphasize ventilation and de-emphasize frequent deep cleaning and disinfecting. He also added that Plexiglas dividers don’t protect against aerosols which can float over, around or under the partitions.
Globe and Mail
Did you fire your maid? Here is the untold story
Dr. Priti Narayan, a professor in UBC’s department of geography, co-wrote about how domestic workers have been impacted by the pandemic lockdowns in India, and the need to recognize their labour and the precarious conditions in which they work.
Times of India
Two years after the MMIWG report, targeted work must move urgently ahead
Dr. Margaret Moss, a nursing professor and director of the First Nations House of Learning at UBC, says two years after the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls report, targeted work must move urgently ahead.
The Conversation via National Post
Comics and graphic novels are examining refugee border-crossing experiences
Dr. Elizabeth “Biz” Nijdam, a professor of German studies in UBC’s department of Central, Eastern, and Northern European studies, discussed refugee comics that offer opportunities for articulating the complexity of the migration journey.
The Conversation via National Post
New UBC Chair to advance rural and Indigenous health education and research in B.C.
Dr. John Pawlovich has been appointed the next Rural Doctors’ UBC Chair in Rural Health. The position is dedicated to advancing rural health education and research in B.C.
Prince George Citizen
How AI is helping power performance in the pool
UBC alumnus Dan Eisenhardt discussed his idea to make performance-tracking swim goggles. He also talked about Canada’s tech ecosystem.
Globe and Mail