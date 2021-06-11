Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Victoria’s cancellation of Canada Day celebrations Media Advisories

British Columbia’s capital city has cancelled its Canada Day celebrations this year in light of the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. UBC experts are available to comment.

Prof. Linc Kesler

Associate Professor, Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies & English

Email: linc.kesler@ubc.ca

Tel: 604-374-2469

Language(s): English

Indigenous identity, residential schools, Indigenous rights, Indigenous studies.

Prof. Paige Raibmon

Professor, Department of History

Email: paige.raibmon@ubc.ca

Language(s): English