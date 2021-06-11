UBC experts on Victoria’s cancellation of Canada Day celebrations

British Columbia’s capital city has cancelled its Canada Day celebrations this year in light of the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. UBC experts are available to comment.
Prof. Linc Kesler
Associate Professor, Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies & English
Email: linc.kesler@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-374-2469
Language(s): English
- Indigenous identity, residential schools, Indigenous rights, Indigenous studies.
Prof. Paige Raibmon
Professor, Department of History
Email: paige.raibmon@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- First Nations on the Northwest coast, cultural representations, relocation of aboriginal peoples, environmental health on reserves, First Nations history.