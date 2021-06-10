UBC experts on the Keystone XL cancellation

The Alberta government and TC Energy announced the termination of the Keystone XL pipeline project yesterday. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604.822.8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, German
- Economic and environmental impact
Dr. George Hoberg
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Politics of pipelines
- Environmental concerns
- Climate policy implications
Dr. David Tindall
Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Social movements and protest on the Keystone XL pipeline
- Politics of climate change