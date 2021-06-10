Credit: SELİM ARDA ERYILMAZ/Unsplash

UBC experts on the Keystone XL cancellation

Latest News

Jun 10, 2021    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

The Alberta government and TC Energy announced the termination of the Keystone XL pipeline project yesterday. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604.822.8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, German

  • Economic and environmental impact

Dr. George Hoberg
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Politics of pipelines
  • Environmental concerns
  • Climate policy implications

Dr. David Tindall
Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Social movements and protest on the Keystone XL pipeline
  • Politics of climate change

 

Contact

Wan Yee Lok
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-4549
Email: wanyee.lok@ubc.ca