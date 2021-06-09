National library apologizes for online content that excluded Indigenous people

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre and professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed true reconciliation. She said an external audit should be done through an anti-Indigenous racism lens, and also examine limits on access to residential school records held by the national archives.

The Star

