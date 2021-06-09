UBC In The News
Immune cells are more paranoid than we thought
The Atlantic mentioned a 2010 study by UBC psychology professor Dr. Mark Schaller that found mere visual perception of other people’s disease symptoms can cause the immune system to respond more aggressively.
The Atlantic via MSN
Younger, lower-income Asian-Canadians more likely to be the target of anti-Asian racism: poll
A new survey by UBC and the Angus Reid Institute looked at the rise in anti-Asian discrimination in Canada and found that younger Canadians are more likely to be the target of racism.
News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Great ape populations have continued to shrink across the globe recently
Jacqueline Sunderland-Groves, a great ape expert in UBC’s faculty of forestry, discussed why protecting gorillas, chimpanzees and other great apes is important, and what can be done to protect the species.
Castanet
Here’s how to resist the urge to splurge in a post-pandemic spending spree
UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn gave comments about the importance of thinking ahead before you splurge and knowing how and when to treat yourself.
CNBC
National library apologizes for online content that excluded Indigenous people
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre and professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed true reconciliation. She said an external audit should be done through an anti-Indigenous racism lens, and also examine limits on access to residential school records held by the national archives.
The Star
Marketing Metro Vancouver in Canada’s next immigration wave
UBC sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster gave comments about the prospective ramp-up in immigration and said further densification of the local housing market is needed because the affordability of Metro Vancouver single-detached homes is unlikely to return.
Business in Vancouver
Opioid vending machines could be the next big thing in safe supply
Dr. Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the answer to the opioid crisis lies in keeping drug users alive and providing a safe supply that isn’t tainted with unknown poisonous substances.
Ricochet
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far
UBC professor of mathematics Dr. Eric Cytrynbaum was quoted about how the delta variant is more resistant to the Pfizer vaccine and the serious risk it can pose due to high transmissibility.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Making virtual assistants sound human poses a challenge for designers
Dr. Dongwook Yoon and Dr. Joanna McGrenere, professors in UBC’s department of computer science, discussed their study on designing virtual assistants. They found that a challenge for voice interface designers is finding a balance between an effective assistant versus an affable companion.
The Conversation via National Post
Klondike Gold Rush Collection
UBC alumnus Philip B. Lind was interviewed about the Klondike Gold Rush Collection, which he donated to UBC.
CBC As It Happens (1:05:03 mark)