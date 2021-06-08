UBC In The News
New software will prevent adverse drug events, say SFU and UBC researchers
Research co-led by Dr. Corinne Hohl, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, has developed software to reduce adverse drug events, the harmful and unintended consequences of medication.
UBC report: strong school and family ties buffer gender-diverse teens from bullying and hostility
UBC nursing professor Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc discussed her study that showed strong school and family support makes a significant impact on gender-diverse teens’ well-being.
Save Fairy Creek: The battle over Western Canada's ancient forests
Dr. John Innes, professor and dean of forestry, was quoted about how Canada’s surging lumber prices make it difficult to walk away from old-growth logging.
Vancouver Island First Nations call for deferral of old-growth logging at protest sites
UBC forestry professor Dr. John Innes gave comments about B.C. First Nations call for a deferral of old-growth logging on their territories.
Mental Health Monday: Why physical activity improves your mental well-being
Dr. Ali McManus, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, spoke about the link between physical activity and improved mental health.
'This has to change': B.C. ecologist who caught the attention of actress Amy Adams talks old-growth logging
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard discussed old-growth logging and how the amount of carbon emissions from clear-cut logging in B.C. outpaces that from fossil fuels.
Global minimum tax might not be the windfall some politicians are already spending
Dr. Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, commented on the global minimum agreement made by G7 countries and said it’s a positive step but progress might be slow.
Some people finding personal growth in pandemic gloom: study
Postmedia mentioned a multi-wave study done by researchers at UBC and the University of Regina on the psychological impacts of the pandemic.
Inside the global race against COVID-19 mutations
Maclean’s highlighted a study by Dr. Jeffrey Joy, a professor in the department of medicine, that found most new strains of SARS-CoV-2 were imported into Canada via the United States, with a swell in early March 2020.
Making virtual assistants sound human poses a challenge for designers
Dr. Dongwook Yoon and Dr. Joanna McGrenere, professors in UBC’s department of computer science, discussed their study on designing virtual assistants. They found that a challenge for voice interface designers is finding a balance between an effective assistant versus an affable companion.
Indigenous high school students learn about science in free online summer program
UBC’s Centre for Excellence in Indigenous Health is hosting a virtual summer program that aims to inspire Indigenous high school students who are interested in learning about science. Program manager Kerri Jesson was quoted.
