Statement regarding charges against former UBC athletes University News

On behalf of UBC, I would like to express our collective and deep concern for the wellbeing of those impacted by the alleged sexual assault off-campus on Nov. 5, 2018. UBC Athletics and the entire university are shocked and saddened by the allegations in this case.

Sexual violence has no place here at UBC and I can tell you those accused are no longer students at the university.

As the investigation is now before the courts, I cannot comment on specifics. What I can say is the university has been in contact with the RCMP since the allegations were made.

The safety and security of our community is our number one priority. Each year all Varsity athletes sign on to the Varsity Code of Conduct, which is unequivocal. UBC Athletics has prioritized general education within the student population around consent. This includes all athletes attending mandatory educational sessions with the Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Office. Those sessions outline supports available for athletes or their friends through SVPRO, how to be an upstander help someone who has experienced sexual assault or misconduct and the key points of the sexual misconduct policy – among them that there is no tolerance for sexual assault and misconduct in our community. UBC Athletics has also partnered with Blueprint (formerly the Men’s Health initiative), which raises awareness around toxic masculinity and fostering healthy behaviours.

I want to ensure that every member of our community is aware of the University’s Sexual Misconduct Policy (here) and our commitment to confidential resources to support survivors.

I also wish to emphasize that if you or someone you know has been directly or indirectly affected by this news, we have support services on campus that can help.

Ainsley Carry, VP Students