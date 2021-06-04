UBC In The News
Mysterious brain syndrome grips Canada
Dr. Neil Cashman, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, is investigating cases of an unknown neurological disease identified in New Brunswick.
New York Times (subscription)
Mothers of the forest
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard was interviewed about her work which shows that forests are networks and that older trees care for younger ones.
Canadian Wildlife Magazine
Pipeline workers are scaring Indigenous elders away from their own lands
Dr. Sheryl Lightfoot, Canada Research Chair of global Indigenous rights and politics at UBC, commented on pipeline projects intruding Indigenous community members’ access to their land, and said governments and states are side-stepping Indigenous human rights in the process.
Vice
Murray Sinclair calls for inquiry into residential school burial sites, more support for survivors
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe), director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre and professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about how withholding of, or lack of access to, residential school records impedes her work.
CBC Current (20:10 mark)
Newfoundland’s soda tax targets the sin of sugar
Dr. Yann Cornil, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about Newfoundland’s sugar tax.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Canada now among top countries for 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccines. So how high can we go?
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs says bringing COVID-19 vaccines to communities where people have limited access to transportation and making sure information about the vaccine is available in different languages can increase vaccination rates.
CBC
More contagious COVID-19 variant prompts calls for two-dose coverage in hardest-hit areas
UBC professor and evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on forecasts that found the Delta variant reduced the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines to just 33.5 per cent after one dose.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19: B.C. inching toward 80 per cent of eligible residents receiving a first dose
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs says there is no magical herd immunity number because there are new virus variants that transmit more easily, and vaccines don’t provide complete protection.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Cornelia Oberlander’s many gifts to Vancouver
Susan Herrington, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, paid tribute to Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, an inspirational landscape architect and environmental advocate, who passed away on May 22.
The Tyee
How young Santomean immigrants in Portugal deal with identity and language
Dr. Marie-Eve Bouchard, a professor in UBC’s department of French, Hispanic and Italian studies, discussed her study that highlighted the importance of race in the process of identity formation among young Santomeans living in Central Portugal.
The Conversation
Donors set up $225K scholarship for Black students at UBC’s Allard School of Law
Donors have established the first-ever student award dedicated solely to supporting incoming Black Canadian law students at UBC. The $225,000 fund will pay tuition and fees for 15 incoming law students over the next five years. UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono was quoted.
Global, CTV
How to talk to children about residential schools
Shannon-Akiwenzie, a graduate of the Indigenous teacher education program at UBC, spoke about resources for speaking with children about residential schools.
IndigiNews via The Star
UBC poli-sci grad earns Lieutenant Governor's Medal for inclusion, democracy and reconciliation
OMNI interviewed UBC political science graduate Xi Yuan (Cecilia) Pang, who has won the 2021 Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for inclusion, democracy and reconciliation.
OMNI – Focus Mandarin, OMNI – Focus Cantonese