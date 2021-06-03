UBC In The News
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study
New research led by UBC nursing professor Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc showed that family and social supports can make a huge difference in the health of transgender and non-binary teens. Study co-author Dr. Annie Smith, McCreary’s executive director and an adjunct professor at UBC, was quoted.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Canada pressured to find all unmarked Indigenous graves after children's remains found
Dr. Linc Kesler, a professor at the First Nations House of Learning, says while the sheer number of child remains found in Kamloops is shocking, it’s just the tip of the iceberg and is by no means an isolated incident.
NBC News
The mRNA vaccine revolution is just beginning
Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor in UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, spoke about mRNA vaccines.
Wired
Identifying children's remains at B.C. residential school stalled by lack of records
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, says a lack of access to records and first-hand data would hinder the ability to identify the remains of 215 children found at a former residential school in Kamloops.
The Canadian Press via CP24, CBC, Global, CTV, National Post, National Observer, The Star, Toronto Sun, Winnipeg Free Press, Edmonton Sun, CityNews, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Times Colonist, CHEK News, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, MSN
'Starved of emotional food': Sask. residents can't wait to hug again
Dr. Paul Gabias, a psychology professor at UBCO, discussed the importance of hugs.
CBC
Plan to modernize the law surrounding forest management in B.C.
UBC forestry professor Dr. Richard Hamelin gave comments about the modernization plan surrounding the protection of old-growth forests.
Radio-Canada – Boulevard du Pacifique, Radio-Canada – Le Téléjournal (2:27 mark)
New tariffs will mean price hikes on some upholstered furniture
Dr. James Brander, a professor of economics at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, commented on new furniture tariffs and how much they’re going to cost consumers.
CTV
Vancouver’s cultural parks are almost gone, but some caretakers haven’t given up
Dr. Leonora Angeles, a professor of social planning at UBC, gave comments about plazas and said they offer an opportunity for cultural groups to create “place markers” for their communities.
The Tyee
Canada now among top countries for 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccines. So how high can we go?
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on vaccination efforts and said the first 50 to 60 per cent are probably the easiest ones to get, but the next 20 per cent will probably be the hardest to reach.
CBC via Yahoo, MSN
From ‘deadly enemy’ to ‘covidiots’: Words matter when talking about COVID-19
Dr. Ruth Derksen, a senior instructor emeritus in UBC’s department of civil engineering, discussed why the language used in relation to COVID-19 matters.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Drunk review: Could alcohol-induced creativity be key to civilization?
New Scientist featured a new book written by UBC philosophy professor Dr. Edward Slingerland, about the history of alcohol and other intoxicants.
New Scientist
UBC law school launches groundbreaking $225K fund to assist Black students
UBC has announced the establishment of one of Canada’s largest funds set up to support 15 Black students with their tuition and fees in attending the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC over the next five years.
CBC
Concerted national action overdue for children who never came home from residential schools: IRSHDC and NCTR
UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba are calling on the federal government to work in collaboration with residential school survivors and Indigenous governments to establish a national framework for investigation and protection of burial sites, consistent with the rights, laws, jurisdiction and protocols of the affected nations.
Indo-Canadian Voice
UBC student marks graduation 4 years after potentially fatal diagnosis
Global featured a story of Shantee Anaquod, a UBC anthropology graduate and a fatal disease survivor.
Global
UBC poli-sci grad earns Lieutenant Governor's Medal for inclusion, democracy and reconciliation
Postmedia interviewed UBC political science graduate Xi Yuan (Cecilia) Pang, who has won the 2021 Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for inclusion, democracy and reconciliation.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province