UBC In The News
Study: Childhood cancer discovery may stop tumour spread before it starts
Researchers from UBC and B.C. Cancer have found that Ewing sarcoma cells, an aggressive and often fatal childhood cancer, have the potential to prevent cancer cells from spreading beyond their primary tumour site. Study authors Dr. Poul Sorensen, a professor at UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, and Dr Haifeng Zhang, a UBC postdoctoral fellow, were quoted.
ANI News via Yahoo
Family and community support help trans youth buffer bullying and discrimination: study
New research led by UBC nursing professor Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc showed that strong relationships and community involvement help trans and non-binary youth to cope with the still significant bullying and harassment they face.
CTV
Ottawa morally unfit to preach on human rights
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted about how Canada has a long-standing treatment of Indigenous peoples as subhuman, without basic human rights. She added that Indigenous peoples have endured the dismantling of their government and legal systems, the outlawing of aspects of their culture and society, and attacks on their family systems.
Global Times
Canada faces reckoning after discovery of remains of 215 Indigenous students
Dr. Tricia Logan, head of research and engagement at UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, says for many First Nations, Métis or Inuit communities in Canada, several generations of their families attended residential schools and the trauma is still very present. She added that it’s hard to say if Canada is willing or able to face the truth, as some people still deny that what happened at the schools was negligent or abusive.
Japan Times (subscription)
Canucks to keep Rogers Arena orange in memory of Kamloops kids 'indefinitely'
Dr. Tricia Logan, head of research and engagement at UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on people’s reaction to a statement released by the Canucks on the remains of 215 Indigenous children found in a former Kamloops residential school.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
What are those 'tumbleweeds' of white fluffy stuff in Vancouver?
UBC botany professor Dr. Quentin Cronk discussed the white, feathery-looking fluff balls seen in Vancouver.
Vancouver is Awesome
COVID-19 variant of concern B.1.1.7 has a new name: Alpha. Will it stick?
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, commented on the World Health Organization’s decision to assign simple labels for key variants of SARS-CoV-2.
Maclean’s
Prepare for the worst: 10 steps to get ready for wildfire smoke
Dr. Sarah Henderson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, shared 10 steps to develop a plan for the wildfire smoke season ahead.
The Conversation via National Post
Amy Adams starring in movie about world-renowned B.C. forestry expert
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard will have a book about her life made into a movie starring Amy Adams.
CTV