Canada faces reckoning after discovery of remains of 215 Indigenous students

Dr. Tricia Logan, head of research and engagement at UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, says for many First Nations, Métis or Inuit communities in Canada, several generations of their families attended residential schools and the trauma is still very present. She added that it’s hard to say if Canada is willing or able to face the truth, as some people still deny that what happened at the schools was negligent or abusive.

Japan Times (subscription)