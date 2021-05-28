UBC In The News
SpaceX Starlink: How it could kickstart an 'uncontrolled experiment'
Inverse spoke to Dr. Aaron Boley, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, about his study warning about an all-new threat from mega-constellations.
Inverse
Farmed Atlantic salmon likely passed virus to wild pacific salmon
Dr. Gideon Mordecai, a viral ecologist and Liber Ero fellow with UBC science and researcher with UBC medicine, led a study that highlighted the role of aquaculture in virus transmission between farmed and wild Chinook salmon.
The Scientist, National Observer via The Star, Yahoo
Embracing e-conferences: a step toward limiting the negative effects of conference culture
University Affairs mentioned a 2018 UBC case study that looked at greenhouse gas emissions from business-related air travel at public institutions.
University Affairs
How to buy happiness (responsibly)
The New York Times spoke to UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn about her book that explores the science of spending and how you can get more happiness for your money.
New York Times (subscription)
Can we untangle ecology from its baked-in colonial biases?
Dr. Andrea Reid, a professor at UBC’s Centre for Indigenous Fisheries, commented on a study that offers some steps that could help to transform academic ecological practice.
Popular Science
30 arrested at B.C. protest over old-growth forest logging
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall gave comments about the protests over logging of old-growth forests near Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island.
CBC National
U.S. experts to Trudeau: Your nuclear dream may turn nightmare
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was mentioned for sharing his criticism on small modular reactors.
The Tyee
UBC launches 13-week COVID-19 test clinic and trial for students and others on campus
UBC launched a rapid-testing COVID-19 clinic for students in residence, faculty, staff, and other groups living and working at the Point Grey campus. Lead researcher Dr. Sabrina Wong, a nursing professor and faculty at the UBC Centre for Health Services and Policy Research, was interviewed.
Global News Hour at 6, CTV, News 1130, Georgia Straight, The Canadian Press via Global, National Post, Globe and Mail, The Star, Winnipeg Free Press, Vancouver Sun, The Province, North Shore News, New West Record, Times Colonist, Castanet, Prince George Citizen
COVID-19: B.C. cuts wait time for second vaccine dose in half, from 16 weeks to 8 weeks
UBC professor and evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says to reach a level of herd immunity that would allow a return to normal, the province should aim for a first-dose vaccination rate of 80 per cent of the entire population, including children.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
The Vancouver model of decriminalization leaves out those who need it most
Dr. Thomas Kerr, a professor in UBC’s department of medicine, co-wrote about how the new model of decriminalization doesn’t reflect the realities of people who use drugs in Vancouver and has the potential to perpetuate their ongoing criminalization and associated harms.
Vancouver Sun
Why people are risking arrest to join old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall discussed why people get involved in collective actions to protect the environment or to protest against such actions.
The Conversation
Fish farms transmit viruses to endangered wild Pacific salmon, new evidence shows
Dr. Gideon Mordecai, a viral ecologist in UBC’s faculties of medicine and science, discussed his new study that found a salmon virus that is common on fish farms was introduced to southern B.C. roughly 30 years ago and is continually transmitted between farmed and wild salmon.
The Conversation via National Post
Klondike Gold Rush artifacts donated to UBC
CBC Northbeat interviewed UBC librarian Dr. Susan Parker about the Phil Lind Klondike Gold Rush Collection.
CBC Northbeat (10:40 mark)
Higher education institutions in Canada can now share cybersecurity threats internationally
UBC is a founding member of the CanSSOC, a new partnership launched to help higher education institutions to share real-time data to mitigate growing incidents of cyber threats. The article quoted Jennifer Burns, associate vice-president, information technology and chief information officer.
CTV
UBC faculty of medicine’s Dr. Faisal Khosa honoured with Global Humanitarian Award
Dr. Faisal Khosa, a professor of radiology in UBC’s faculty of medicine, has received a Global Humanitarian Award from the American College of Radiology Foundation for his positive global impact on radiology services.
Indo-Canadian Voice