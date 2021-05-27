UBC In The News

Farmed salmon virus source, amplifies disease transmission in wild salmon: B.C. study

Dr. Gideon Mordecai, a viral ecologist and Liber Ero fellow with UBC science and researcher with UBC medicine, led a study that highlighted the role of aquaculture in introducing viral pathogens to new regions, where they then spread to wild fish.
Study seeks origins of ghost nets that haunt Hawaii's shores

Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on “ghost nets” from unknown origins drift among the Pacific’s currents killing marine creatures for no reason.
Canada's oldest oil and gas trade association to drop 'oil' from its name in bid to alter image

UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison says removing the word “oil” from their company name and using the term “energy” often doesn’t mean a change in a company’s operations and is just a euphemism for oil and natural gas.
B.C.'s COVID-19 restart plan welcome but couple postpones wedding again

Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says easing restrictions should also include a plan to provide mental health resources for people who may deal with phobias about interacting with others after more than a year of keeping their distance.
Yes, provinces are preparing to reopen. But it's not time to ditch your mask just yet, experts say

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, spoke about approaching COVID-19 transmission risk based on the most up-to-date understanding of how the virus transmits.
Conflicted about stepping out of isolation? You're not the only one

UBC psychology professor Dr. Joelle LeMoult gave comments about how people should ease back into society when they’re ready, without pressure to match pace with everybody else.
A better way to cool ourselves

Dr. Adam Rysanek, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, co-wrote about his research that looked at COVID-19 ventilation energy costs and new radiant cooling strategies.
Fish farms transmit viruses to endangered wild Pacific salmon, new evidence shows

Dr. Gideon Mordecai, a viral ecologist in UBC’s faculties of medicine and science, discussed his new study that found a salmon virus that is common on fish farms was introduced to southern B.C. roughly 30 years ago and is continually transmitted between farmed and wild salmon.
Join Anita Bathe at a discussion about technology and the changing health care system

CBC featured upcoming UBC Dialogues discussion about the changing landscape of medicine and technology, and how it impacts us all.
UBC prof Matthew Soules exposes capitalism's impact on built environment in Icebergs, Zombies, and the Ultra Thin

Matthew Soules, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC, spoke about his new book that explains why real estate has become less local and a more liquid investment in recent decades.
