UBC In The News
What Blackout Tuesday can teach us about virtue signaling
Vice highlighted a study by Dr. Katherine White, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, on the nature of slacktivism.
Vice
Why protecting hummingbirds could help protect other species in B.C.
Research by UBCO biology professor Dr. Adam Ford found that the rufous hummingbird could be the key to protecting many other species.
CBC
How a student in Malaysia kept endangered langurs safe
UBCO biology professor Dr. Adam Ford gave comments about wildlife crossing structures.
Mother Jones
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Dr. Hani Faris, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of political science, discussed the violence in Gaza and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
CBC On The Coast, Hal Anderson Afternoons (May 14 at 11 a.m – 16:50 mark)
Everything you need to know about sunscreen
Chatelaine asked Dr. Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, about sunscreen.
Chatelaine via MSN
What introverts and extroverts learned from living through a pandemic
Dunigan Folk, a graduate student in psychology at UBC, led a team of researchers who evaluated introversion and extroversion in people before and during the pandemic.
NBC Today
Nurses’ mental health
UBC nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei spoke about the mental health crisis among nurses during the pandemic and how close we are to a breaking point.
Happy Molecule
After 14 months of COVID, B.C.'s reopening plan brings plenty of relief and plenty of questions
UBC professors Dr. Sarah Otto, Dr. Farah Shroff and Dr. Daniel Coombs commented on B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan.
Otto: CBC, News 1130
Shroff: CBC On The Coast, CBC
Coombs: Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald
UBCO research examining how pandemics impact the homeless
Dr. John Graham, director of UBCO’s school of social work, and postdoctoral researcher Dr. Jordan Babando looked at pandemic response and planning amongst homeless populations during the pandemic.
Castanet
UBCO students collaborate with aerospace company
UBCO students will collaborate with Canadian aerospace company SKYTRAC in the fourth-year bachelor of management capstone course. Dr. Roger Sugden, dean of the faculty of management, was quoted.
Kelowna Capital News