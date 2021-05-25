UBC In The News

People affected by ALS applaud provincial funding to support local clinical trials, research centre

The provincial government has announced an additional $2 million in funding for ALS research. The research clinician will work out of the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health at UBC. Scientists will also work on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s research, which will provide an opportunity for collaboration between these three neurodegenerative diseases.
CBC

I'd much rather be in New Zealand than B.C. when a big earthquake strikes

CBC mentioned a UBC engineering study that found that tall buildings constructed before 1990 may be most at risk in a major earthquake due to the amplification effects of the Georgia sedimentary basin.
CBC

Mega-satellite constellations could lead to chain-reaction spacecraft pile-ups in orbit

Dr. Aaron Boley, Canada Research Chair in planetary astronomy, spoke about his new study which warns that the new mega-constellations communication satellites could ultimately threaten other satellites, astronauts, our ability to use space and could even have an impact on the climate.
CBC Quirks & Quarks

This parking garage also serves as a renewable energy hub

The Weather Network interviewed Dr. Walter Mérida, a professor of mechanical engineering, about UBC’s new clean energy project that will convert a parking garage into a renewable energy hub.
Weather Network via Yahoo

Kelowna professor’s research on hummingbirds hits National Geographic

UBCO biology professor Dr. Adam Ford was mentioned for his modelling work to determine “canary in the coal mine” species which indicate the status of ecosystems across B.C.
InfoTel News

Dry spring could create wildfire trouble for Western Canada: experts

UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels gave comments about how the fire season in B.C. will depend on how much rain falls in June and July.
The Canadian Press via CP24CBCGlobalCTVNational PostCityNewsNews 1130The StarEdmonton JournalCalgary HeraldCFAX 1070Sing TaoSurrey Now-LeaderNorth Delta ReporterMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsTimes ColonistKelowna Capital NewsCastanetPrince George CitizenMSN

Tourism of uncharted Arctic waters 'dangerous', says Canadian professor

Dr. Michael Byers, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, discussed navigating the Canadian Arctic.
CBC

'No one's listening': As opioid-related deaths surge in Canada, advocates say there's little gov't support

CBC Current spoke to Dr. Thomas Kerr, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, about the surge in opioid-related deaths in Canada last year.
CBC Current (6:40 mark)

Someone’s stealing trees in B.C. as lumber prices soar

UBC forestry professors Dr. Janette Bulkan and Dr. Terry Sunderland discussed tree thefts in B.C. and the spike in lumber prices.
Bulkan: CBC Current (13:00 mark)
Sunderland: CKNW Mornings with Simi (28:10 mark)

Alberta calls for national security rules for academics to prevent intellectual property transfer to China

Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on Alberta ordering its four major universities to suspend the pursuit of partnerships with people or organizations linked to Beijing or the Chinese Communist Party.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

What are those annoying swarms of insects you walk through in Vancouver?

Vancouver is Awesome asked UBC forestry professor Dr. Allan Carroll about the swarms of tiny insects that resemble mosquitoes.
Vancouver is Awesome

Children with COVID inflammatory syndrome may overcome their most serious symptoms

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on the limitations of a study that looked at the health status of children six months after they were hospitalized with multisystem inflammatory syndrome.
New York Times (subscription)

Why B.C.'s summer of renewal likely won't look the same for everyone

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in the next few months, different people will have different levels of risk tolerance.
CBC

COVID-19: B.C. study to probe lagging care home worker vaccination rates

Dr. Julie Bettinger, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, says often times there are system factors that prevent access to vaccination, and until we address those factors, we shouldn’t be pointing fingers at individuals.
Global

Will COVID-19 spell the end of cubicle farms and worker bees?

Dr. Rebecca Paluch, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on telecommuting and said that post-pandemic, organizations will have to re-evaluate some of their human resources policies to set clear expectations for employees who decide to transition permanently into remote work.
Globe and Mail

COVID-19: B.C. should proceed cautiously on restart plans; continued vaccinations key, say experts

UBC epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Shift Happens: Making employees get their COVID shot is a prickly proposition

Dr. Anita Ho, a professor of bioethics at UBC, discussed the potential ethical implications around asking employees to have proof of vaccination in order to come back to work.
BC Business

UBC professor Dr. Anny Blakney uses TikTok to provide correct information

Vancouver is Awesome featured Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor in UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, for using TikTok to provide correct information about COVID-19.
Vancouver is Awesome via Burnaby NowNew West RecordSquamish ChiefPiquePrince George Citizen

Trove of Klondike Gold Rush artifacts donated to UBC

UBC alumnus Philip B. Lind has donated the Klondike Gold Rush Collection to UBC. Librarian Dr. Susan Parker and history professor Dr. Laura Ishiguro were quoted.
CBCGlobe and Mail