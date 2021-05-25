UBC In The News
People affected by ALS applaud provincial funding to support local clinical trials, research centre
The provincial government has announced an additional $2 million in funding for ALS research. The research clinician will work out of the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health at UBC. Scientists will also work on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s research, which will provide an opportunity for collaboration between these three neurodegenerative diseases.
CBC
I'd much rather be in New Zealand than B.C. when a big earthquake strikes
CBC mentioned a UBC engineering study that found that tall buildings constructed before 1990 may be most at risk in a major earthquake due to the amplification effects of the Georgia sedimentary basin.
CBC
Mega-satellite constellations could lead to chain-reaction spacecraft pile-ups in orbit
Dr. Aaron Boley, Canada Research Chair in planetary astronomy, spoke about his new study which warns that the new mega-constellations communication satellites could ultimately threaten other satellites, astronauts, our ability to use space and could even have an impact on the climate.
CBC Quirks & Quarks
This parking garage also serves as a renewable energy hub
The Weather Network interviewed Dr. Walter Mérida, a professor of mechanical engineering, about UBC’s new clean energy project that will convert a parking garage into a renewable energy hub.
Weather Network via Yahoo
Kelowna professor’s research on hummingbirds hits National Geographic
UBCO biology professor Dr. Adam Ford was mentioned for his modelling work to determine “canary in the coal mine” species which indicate the status of ecosystems across B.C.
InfoTel News
Dry spring could create wildfire trouble for Western Canada: experts
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels gave comments about how the fire season in B.C. will depend on how much rain falls in June and July.
The Canadian Press via CP24, CBC, Global, CTV, National Post, CityNews, News 1130, The Star, Edmonton Journal, Calgary Herald, CFAX 1070, Sing Tao, Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Times Colonist, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, MSN
Tourism of uncharted Arctic waters 'dangerous', says Canadian professor
Dr. Michael Byers, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, discussed navigating the Canadian Arctic.
CBC
'No one's listening': As opioid-related deaths surge in Canada, advocates say there's little gov't support
CBC Current spoke to Dr. Thomas Kerr, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, about the surge in opioid-related deaths in Canada last year.
CBC Current (6:40 mark)
Someone’s stealing trees in B.C. as lumber prices soar
UBC forestry professors Dr. Janette Bulkan and Dr. Terry Sunderland discussed tree thefts in B.C. and the spike in lumber prices.
Bulkan: CBC Current (13:00 mark)
Sunderland: CKNW Mornings with Simi (28:10 mark)
Alberta calls for national security rules for academics to prevent intellectual property transfer to China
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on Alberta ordering its four major universities to suspend the pursuit of partnerships with people or organizations linked to Beijing or the Chinese Communist Party.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
What are those annoying swarms of insects you walk through in Vancouver?
Vancouver is Awesome asked UBC forestry professor Dr. Allan Carroll about the swarms of tiny insects that resemble mosquitoes.
Vancouver is Awesome
Children with COVID inflammatory syndrome may overcome their most serious symptoms
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on the limitations of a study that looked at the health status of children six months after they were hospitalized with multisystem inflammatory syndrome.
New York Times (subscription)
Why B.C.'s summer of renewal likely won't look the same for everyone
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in the next few months, different people will have different levels of risk tolerance.
CBC
COVID-19: B.C. study to probe lagging care home worker vaccination rates
Dr. Julie Bettinger, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, says often times there are system factors that prevent access to vaccination, and until we address those factors, we shouldn’t be pointing fingers at individuals.
Global
Will COVID-19 spell the end of cubicle farms and worker bees?
Dr. Rebecca Paluch, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on telecommuting and said that post-pandemic, organizations will have to re-evaluate some of their human resources policies to set clear expectations for employees who decide to transition permanently into remote work.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19: B.C. should proceed cautiously on restart plans; continued vaccinations key, say experts
UBC epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Shift Happens: Making employees get their COVID shot is a prickly proposition
Dr. Anita Ho, a professor of bioethics at UBC, discussed the potential ethical implications around asking employees to have proof of vaccination in order to come back to work.
BC Business
UBC professor Dr. Anny Blakney uses TikTok to provide correct information
Vancouver is Awesome featured Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor in UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, for using TikTok to provide correct information about COVID-19.
Vancouver is Awesome via Burnaby Now, New West Record, Squamish Chief, Pique, Prince George Citizen
Trove of Klondike Gold Rush artifacts donated to UBC
UBC alumnus Philip B. Lind has donated the Klondike Gold Rush Collection to UBC. Librarian Dr. Susan Parker and history professor Dr. Laura Ishiguro were quoted.
CBC, Globe and Mail