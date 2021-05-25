UBC experts on COVID-19

The provincial government is expected to announce plans for the gradual easing of COVID-19-related restrictions in B.C. at a 1 p.m. news conference today.
Business and economics
Dr. David Clough
Assistant Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: david.clough@sauder.ubc.ca
- How businesses can adapt to COVID-19
- How the business landscape could change
Dr. Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
- Impact of COVID-19 on housing, mortgage and cities
Dr. Harish Krishnan
Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: harish.krishnan@sauder.ubc.ca
- supply chain management, supply chain coordination
Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan
Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 213-479-3498
Email: mahesh.nagarajan@sauder.ubc.ca
- Vaccine supply chain and distribution
Mathematics and disease modelling
Dr. Daniel Coombs
Professor, Department of Mathematics and Institute of Applied Mathematics
Email: coombs@math.ubc.ca
- Mathematical models of pandemic growth and control
Dr. Sarah (Sally) Otto
Professor, Department of Zoology
Email: otto@zoology.ubc.ca
- Mathematical models of pandemic growth, evolution, and the efficacy of public health measures
Medical and public health
Dr. Anna Blakney
Assistant Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories and School of Biomedical Engineering
Email: anna.blakney@msl.ubc.ca
- mRNA vaccines and treatments; debunking misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines
Dr. Michael Brauer
Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health
Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca
- Masks/mask effectiveness, ventilation and air filtration to reduce transmission, COVID-19 forecasting
Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine
Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca
- Effects of COVID-19 on lung health and patient-reported outcomes
- COVID-19 clinical follow-up, including long haulers
Dr. Michael Curry
Emergency Room Physician; Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca
- Emergency medicine; coronavirus
Dr. Ken Denike
Assistant Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography
Tel: 604-899-0564
Email: ubcken@gmail.com
- vectors of disease transmission in epidemiology, forecasting COVID-19 cases for local areas
Dr. Mahyar Etminan
Associate Professor, Departments of Ophthalmology and Medicine
Email: etminanm@mail.ubc.ca
- Drug safety scientist; COVID-19 and ibuprofen (Advil) drug safety
- Vaccine efficacy and safety; vaccine clinical trials
Dr. Guy Faulkner
Professor, School of Kinesiology
Email: guy.faulkner@ubc.ca
- Impact of COVID-19 on movement behaviours (physical activity; sedentary behaviour) across the lifespan
Dr. Ran Goldman
Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Email: rgoldman@cw.bc.ca
- Preparing for the flu season during a pandemic
- Flu vaccine and parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children
Dr. Farinaz Havaei
Assistant Professor, School of Nursing
Email: farinaz.havaeu@ubc.ca
- Nursing workplace conditions (including in long-term care), staffing shortages, workplace mental health and safety
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca
- Infectious disease prevention and vaccination; pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases
Dr. Judy Illes
Professor of Neurology and Canada Research Chair in Neuroethics, Division of Neurology
Email: jilles@mail.ubc.ca
- Balancing the benefits and risks of reaching out to help people in need, such as people who are vulnerable (older people, exhausted and isolated people, and children)
- Triage and resource allocation of medical supplies and instruments, such as ventilators
- Ethics of vaccine rollout and access
Dr. Emily Jenkins
Assistant Professor, School of Nursing
Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-315-6810
- Mental health and COVID-19, including suicide risks and impact on vulnerable populations, effects of isolation/quarantine, and access to online mental health supports
Dr. Tom Koch
Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography
Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com
- Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease
- Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)
Dr. Mieke Koehoorn
Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health
Email: mieke.koehoorn@ubc.ca
- Occupational health, unemployment and health
- Workers’ compensation
Dr. Teresa Tsang
Professor, Department of Medicine
Tel: 604-875-5067
Email: t.tsang@ubc.ca
- COVID detection and prognostication through imaging and AI
Psychology and mental health
Dr. Anne Gadermann
Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Scientist, Centre for Health Evaluation & Outcome Sciences
Email: anne.gadermann@ubc.ca
- Impact of the pandemic on parent and child mental health and well-being
Dr. Azim Shariff
Associate Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: shariff@psych.ubc.ca
Tel: 604-616-9354
- Social psychology
- Moral decision-making
- Individual vs. collective interests
Dr. Steven Taylor
Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry
Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca
- Health anxiety (hypochondriasis); author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease”
Dr. Lakshmi Yatham
Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry
Director, Institute of Mental Health
Email: l.yatham@ubc.ca
- Psychological impacts of COVID-19