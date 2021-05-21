UBC In The News

Parental consumption impacts how teens perceive, use cannabis: Study

UBCO research looked at parental influence on adolescent cannabis use. Study authors Maya Pilin, a PhD student in the Irving K. Barber faculty of arts and social sciences, Dr. Sarah Dow-Fleisner, a researcher with the school of social work, and psychology professor Dr. Marvin Krank were quoted.
Asian News International via Yahoo

UBC launches new resource for women who had C-sections

A new interactive online program has been developed by Dr. Sarah Munro, a professor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology, to support people who have had a previous C-section make better-informed decisions on what they’d like for their next delivery.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Chickpea of the sea

Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about preventing overfishing and how a shortage of fish would effectively be “activating climate change.”
New York Magazine – Intelligencer

Why Canada needs to think about accepting climate change refugees

Dr. David Boyd, a UBC professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the school of public policy and global affairs, called on Canada to provide more development assistance in the global south to improve living conditions.
CBC

Biden’s climate change plan could ‘absolutely’ pressure Canada: experts

UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison was quoted in an article about how Biden’s climate plan will put pressure on all of its trading partners to get moving as well.
Global

Plastics manufacturers seek to quash toxic designation in court

Dr. David Boyd, a UBC professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the school of public policy and global affairs, commented on plastics manufacturers taking the federal government to court after Ottawa designated their products as toxic.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

The psychology of post-pandemic life — why you might feel anxious about re-entry

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed the psychology of post-pandemic life and why some people will experience lingering mental health side effects, while others will experience something called post-traumatic growth.
CBC Dose

UBC prof plays social media myth-buster on COVID-19 questions

Media featured Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor in UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, for combating COVID-19 misinformation using the latest in video-sharing trends on TikTok.
GlobalDaily Hive, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

Canada may extend travel ban on India, Pakistan as COVID-19 remains concern, feds say

Dr. Farah Shroff, a public health researcher who teaches in UBC’s department of family practice and the school of population and public health, questioned whether closing the borders and banning travel from India and Pakistan will really help to delay the arrival of new variants of the virus.
Global via MSN

COVID-19: As British Columbians continue to register for first jab, it is still unclear if vaccine hesitancy will stall pace

Dr. Julie Bettinger, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about the pace of vaccination in Canada. She added that it is too early to say whether vaccine hesitancy will be a problem in B.C. because although supply is increasing, there is still scarcity.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

With campus co-operatives, universities could model new ways of living after COVID-19

Dr. Michelle Stack, a professor in UBC’s department of educational studies, discussed how co-operatives could provide a model for moving towards a more inclusive post-secondary sector.
The Conversation via Yahoo

Maaza Mengiste on confronting the past without 'smoothing out the rough edges of history'

CBC Ideas interviewed Maaza Mengiste, who delivered the 8th Annual Pluralism Lecture co-hosted by UBC and the Global Centre for Pluralism.
CBC Ideas

Global wealth skewing the look and feel of Vancouver and Toronto

Postmedia featured a new book written by Matthew Soules, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC, that illustrates the distortions that occur when a city’s housing becomes a prime destination for the global rich.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

What's the difference between First Nations and Aboriginal? This guide helps people use language about Indigenous peoples

Vancouver is Awesome highlighted UBC’s guide to help people navigate the terminology and meanings in reference to Indigenous peoples.
Vancouver is Awesome