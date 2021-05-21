UBC In The News
Parental consumption impacts how teens perceive, use cannabis: Study
UBCO research looked at parental influence on adolescent cannabis use. Study authors Maya Pilin, a PhD student in the Irving K. Barber faculty of arts and social sciences, Dr. Sarah Dow-Fleisner, a researcher with the school of social work, and psychology professor Dr. Marvin Krank were quoted.
Asian News International via Yahoo
UBC launches new resource for women who had C-sections
A new interactive online program has been developed by Dr. Sarah Munro, a professor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology, to support people who have had a previous C-section make better-informed decisions on what they’d like for their next delivery.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Chickpea of the sea
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about preventing overfishing and how a shortage of fish would effectively be “activating climate change.”
New York Magazine – Intelligencer
Why Canada needs to think about accepting climate change refugees
Dr. David Boyd, a UBC professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the school of public policy and global affairs, called on Canada to provide more development assistance in the global south to improve living conditions.
CBC
Biden’s climate change plan could ‘absolutely’ pressure Canada: experts
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison was quoted in an article about how Biden’s climate plan will put pressure on all of its trading partners to get moving as well.
Global
Plastics manufacturers seek to quash toxic designation in court
Dr. David Boyd, a UBC professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the school of public policy and global affairs, commented on plastics manufacturers taking the federal government to court after Ottawa designated their products as toxic.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
The psychology of post-pandemic life — why you might feel anxious about re-entry
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed the psychology of post-pandemic life and why some people will experience lingering mental health side effects, while others will experience something called post-traumatic growth.
CBC Dose
UBC prof plays social media myth-buster on COVID-19 questions
Media featured Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor in UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, for combating COVID-19 misinformation using the latest in video-sharing trends on TikTok.
Global, Daily Hive, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Canada may extend travel ban on India, Pakistan as COVID-19 remains concern, feds say
Dr. Farah Shroff, a public health researcher who teaches in UBC’s department of family practice and the school of population and public health, questioned whether closing the borders and banning travel from India and Pakistan will really help to delay the arrival of new variants of the virus.
Global via MSN
COVID-19: As British Columbians continue to register for first jab, it is still unclear if vaccine hesitancy will stall pace
Dr. Julie Bettinger, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about the pace of vaccination in Canada. She added that it is too early to say whether vaccine hesitancy will be a problem in B.C. because although supply is increasing, there is still scarcity.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
With campus co-operatives, universities could model new ways of living after COVID-19
Dr. Michelle Stack, a professor in UBC’s department of educational studies, discussed how co-operatives could provide a model for moving towards a more inclusive post-secondary sector.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Maaza Mengiste on confronting the past without 'smoothing out the rough edges of history'
CBC Ideas interviewed Maaza Mengiste, who delivered the 8th Annual Pluralism Lecture co-hosted by UBC and the Global Centre for Pluralism.
CBC Ideas
Global wealth skewing the look and feel of Vancouver and Toronto
Postmedia featured a new book written by Matthew Soules, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC, that illustrates the distortions that occur when a city’s housing becomes a prime destination for the global rich.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
What's the difference between First Nations and Aboriginal? This guide helps people use language about Indigenous peoples
Vancouver is Awesome highlighted UBC’s guide to help people navigate the terminology and meanings in reference to Indigenous peoples.
Vancouver is Awesome