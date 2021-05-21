COVID-19: As British Columbians continue to register for first jab, it is still unclear if vaccine hesitancy will stall pace

Dr. Julie Bettinger, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about the pace of vaccination in Canada. She added that it is too early to say whether vaccine hesitancy will be a problem in B.C. because although supply is increasing, there is still scarcity.

Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province