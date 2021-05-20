SpaceX, Amazon, and OneWeb’s mega-constellations risk huge collisions in games of ‘chicken’, new report warns

A new report by UBC professors Dr. Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law, and Dr. Aaron Boley, Canada Research Chair in planetary astronomy, shows that the constellation of satellites proposed by huge companies could deposit more aluminium into the Earth’s upper atmosphere, while untraced debris and meteoroids could be the cause of numerous collisions and have negative effects on astronomy.

Independent