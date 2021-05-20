UBC In The News
SpaceX, Amazon, and OneWeb’s mega-constellations risk huge collisions in games of ‘chicken’, new report warns
A new report by UBC professors Dr. Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law, and Dr. Aaron Boley, Canada Research Chair in planetary astronomy, shows that the constellation of satellites proposed by huge companies could deposit more aluminium into the Earth’s upper atmosphere, while untraced debris and meteoroids could be the cause of numerous collisions and have negative effects on astronomy.
Independent
Countries are scrambling for vaccines. Mongolia has plenty.
Dr. Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was quoted in an article about Mongolia’s success in procuring COVID-19 vaccines.
New York Times (subscription)
What happens when Americans can finally exhale
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor commented on how health-care workers may be impacted after the pandemic, when they may have more time to dwell on patients they lost or difficult moral decisions they had to make about apportioning care.
The Atlantic
'No masks for the vaccinated': What the latest U.S. mask guidance means
BBC asked UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor, why some people may continue wearing masks in public for some time.
BBC
UBC launches COVID-19 vaccine study for pregnant, breastfeeding individuals
UBC launched a national COVID-19 vaccine registry for pregnant and breastfeeding individuals in an effort to fill the knowledge gap. Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, discussed why this research is critical and how pregnant and breastfeeding people in Canada can get involved.
Global, News 1130, The Canadian Press via CTV, Globe and Mail, The Star, Prince George Citizen, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Test your COVID-19 knowledge with these 6 'true or false' statements
Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor in UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, dispelled misinformation about COVID-19.
CTV, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Canadian study to investigate mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines
A new Canada-wide study co-investigated by Dr. Manish Sadarangani, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, will look at whether or not mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines is safe and effective.
CTV, Financial Post, Regina Leader-Post, Yahoo, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Langley Advance Times, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
As the pandemic takes a toll on mental health, options are available for those seeking relief from emotional pain
UBC nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins was quoted about her survey that showed the pandemic is taking a significant toll on mental wellness.
Georgia Straight
UBCO research team working to contain airborne disease transmission
Dr. Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, and engineering professor Dr. Sunny Li are leading a study on airborne disease transmission and developing technologies and equipment to keep people safe indoors.
Kelowna Capital News
Many holes in laws promising safety net for guest workers
Dr. Priti Narayan, a professor in UBC’s department of geography, co-wrote about how the new labour code bills in India have made all workers across sectors more vulnerable, especially guest workers and construction workers.
Times of India
3 lessons the COVID-19 pandemic can teach us about preventing chronic diseases
Dr. Kathleen A. Martin Ginis, a professor and director of the Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management at UBCO, and Dr. Sarah Brears, regional associate dean, interior for the faculty of medicine, discussed pandemic lessons that could be used to improve chronic disease prevention.
The Conversation via National Post
Maaza Mengiste to speak at 8th Annual Pluralism Lecture
UBC has partnered with the Global Centre for Pluralism for the 8th Annual Pluralism Lecture with Maaza Mengiste.
Nation
Yukon collection will be digitized and made public by UBC
UBC librarian Dr. Susan Parker was interviewed about the Phil Lind Klondike Gold Rush Collection
CBC Midday Cafe