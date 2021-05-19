UBC In The News
Experts say sitting over a mixture of scented leaves and hot water is dangerous for women
AFP Fact Check mentioned a paper co-authored by a UBC medicine professor that looked at the health risks associated with vaginal practices.
AFP Fact Check
Women in executive roles make 56 per cent less than men, study shows
Dr. Marina Adshade, a professor of teaching at the Vancouver School of Economics, commented on a study from Statistics Canada that found women executives were, on average, younger than men.
Globe and Mail
UBC prof plays social media ‘myth buster’ on COVID-19 questions
Global News interviewed Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor in UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, who is using social media to help dispel misinformation about COVID-19.
Global News Hour at 6
Metro Vancouver residents reduced transit rides by half during pandemic: survey
Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, gave comments about a new transportation survey that showed Metro Vancouver residents have cut public transit rides by 49 per cent.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Open letter to the VPD and City of Vancouver regarding the wrongful arrest of the Hon. Selwyn Romilly
Joven Narwal, an adjunct professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, wrote an open letter to the Vancouver Police Department and City of Vancouver regarding the wrongful arrest of former B.C. Supreme Court justice Selwyn Romilly.
Georgia Straight, Indo-Canadian Voice
Council is about to mull a bold solution to Vancouver’s housing crisis
Patrick Condon, a professor of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC, discussed a proposal to give density bonuses just to non-profit housing operators in Vancouver as a way to solve Vancouver’s housing crisis.
The Tyee
3 lessons the COVID-19 pandemic can teach us about preventing chronic diseases
Dr. Kathleen A. Martin Ginis, a professor and director of the Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management at UBCO, and Dr. Sarah Brears, regional associate dean, interior for the faculty of medicine, discussed pandemic lessons that could be used to improve chronic disease prevention.
The Conversation via CNN-News 18, MSN (India), Yahoo