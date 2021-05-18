UBC In The News

The super-foods to boost your mood: grapes, kimchi, spinach and oysters

The Times mentioned a UBCO study that looked at the effects of elevated glucose concentrations on selected functions of cultured human astrocytes in the presence of inflammatory stimuli.
Gwangju massacre deniers still seek comfort in North plot

Dr. Donald Baker, a professor of Korean history and religion at UBC, was quoted in an article about the Gwangju massacre.
Wildfire season arrives

UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels discussed the current wildfire situations and drought-like conditions in the Okanagan.
Avi Lewis to run for NDP in West Vancouver-area riding

UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on voting trends in a West Vancouver riding.
How Ashish Jha became network TV’s everyman expert on COVID

Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says once you’re a fixture on TV, the odds of getting invited back for something beyond your expertise are quite good. She added that there are hidden systemic structures that explain why we get who we get on TV, and only a tiny percentage of that is related to the expertise of the person.
B.C. residents who had AstraZeneca vaccine can choose second-dose vaccine

UBC zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto says behaviour changes such as a ban on indoor dining and indoor social gatherings were probably the two most important factors in driving down cases.
'Cave syndrome': Why some people may choose to stay home even after COVID-19 ends

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor gave comments about cave syndrome, a term being used to describe people who may not be so willing to resume normal life when the COVID-19 pandemic sees its end.
Kenya and Tanzania: how sport affects nationalism, and attitudes towards refugees

Dr. Yang-Yang Zhou, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, co-wrote about her study that tested how a win by a national sports team affects attitudes toward compatriots and toward those regarded as foreigners, particularly refugees.
How capitalism is reshaping cities (literally)

Fast Company featured a new book written by Matthew Soules, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC, which explains how real estate investing has changed the look of buildings, cities and the world.
UBC Okanagan marks Asian Heritage Month with virtual events

Ananya Mukherjee Reed, provost and vice president of academics at UBCO, was interviewed about UBCO’s first Asian Heritage Month, which includes virtual events and activities to foster a greater understanding of Asian cultures.
