UBC In The News
Separated by diaspora, modern-day healers divine the wisdom of their ancestors
UBC anthropology professor Dr. Sabina Magliocco was quoted in a story about modern-day healing practitioners.
Washington Post (subscription)
Researcher says all theories considered in neurological syndrome investigation
Global spoke to Dr. Neil Cashman, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, about cases of an unknown neurological disease identified in New Brunswick.
Global
B.C. makes first moves against ‘revenge porn’
Kristen Thomasen, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on B.C.’s approach to better support victims of “revenge porn” and said while approaching non-consensual distribution of intimate images from a privacy standpoint isn’t perfect, it provides an alternative to the criminal justice system.
The Tyee
How to sell a carbon tax. And not
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison was quoted in an article about B.C.’s carbon-tax program.
The Tyee
Coronavirus is airborne so stop disinfecting everything: expert
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed how COVID-19 is airborne and called for a shift in prevention strategies. He said we need to focus more on ventilation and much less on disinfecting, particularly because cleaning products can be associated with some health conditions.
CBC Dose
The history behind the B.C. biotech that helped make the Pfizer vaccine work
Business in Vancouver spoke to Dr. Pieter Cullis, a UBC professor and co-founder of UBC spinoff Acuitas Therapeutics Inc., about the lipid nanoparticle technology he developed, which is playing a critical role in the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
Business in Vancouver via Castanet
COVID-19 vaccine stickers are the latest social media trend
Dr. Azim Shariff, a professor of social psychology at UBC, discussed the psychology behind posting COVID-19 vaccination stickers in social media among youth in Canada.
Daily Hive
If South Asia’s pandemic isn’t addressed as a whole, India’s COVID-19 crisis could be just the beginning
UBC professors Drs. Veena Sriram, Sara Shneiderman, Drona Rasali and postdoctoral research fellow Dr. Md Zabir Hasan say the escalating crisis in South Asia demands that Canada and its South Asian community build on existing efforts to present a united fight against the pandemic.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19: Nursing school applications on rise, but B.C. doesn't have spaces, staff to teach them all
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, director and professor at UBC’s school of nursing, was quoted about the increasing demand from prospective students for UBC’s nursing program.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC invites you to get In Tune WIth Your Brain on May 15
The UBC Brain and Music Student Group of Transcending Boundaries is presenting a free half-day symposium this Saturday.
Georgia Straight