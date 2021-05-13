UBC In The News
‘Hello, my farmer friends!’ works great on rice growers in Hubei
Bloomberg mentioned a paper by Dr. Joseph Henrich, a professor of psychology and economics at UBC, that explained why strong endorsements are persuasive using cultural evolutionary theory.
Bloomberg
UBCO researcher examining therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs
UBCO psychology student Michelle St. Pierre spoke about her research that found a link between psychedelic use and the prevalence of domestic violence.
Kelowna Capital News, Castanet
A mysterious, devastating brain disorder is afflicting dozens in one Canadian province
Dr. Neil Cashman, a professor of neurology in UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about a cluster of cases of an unknown neurological disease identified in New Brunswick.
Washington Post (subscription) via Seattle Times
Elon Musk says Tesla will no longer accept Bitcoin, cites environmental concerns
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on Tesla’s decision to step away from Bitcoins and spoke about the environmental impact of cryptocurrency.
Global
U.K. study says expect more reactions from mixing Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, commented on using different combinations of approved COVID-19 vaccines for first and second doses.
CBC via Yahoo, The Canadian Press via CP24, National Observer, CityNews, Breakfast Television, The Star, Tri-City News, Castanet, MSN
B.C. follows through on neighbourhood COVID-19 data promise after backlash
UBC professor and evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the newly released data on COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates on a neighbourhood level. She said the situation is better than we thought, but we cannot relax just yet.
CTV
Cases of PTSD rising amid COVID-19 pandemic, says Canadian Mental Health Association
UBC nursing researchers looked into the impact of COVID-19 on nurses and found that 47 per cent of those surveyed reported worrisome rates of PTSD.
News 1130
Peru’s upcoming presidential election is really a referendum on its troubled constitution
Dr. Maxwell A. Cameron, a professor of political science at UBC, and Paolo Sosa-Villagarcia, a PhD student in political science, discussed Peru’s upcoming presidential election.
Washington Post (subscription)
Success of UBC rapid testing pilot ignites calls for expanded use
CBC highlighted the success of UBC’s COVID-19 rapid testing pilot project and quoted UBC nursing professor Dr. Sabrina Wong.
CBC
B.C. government helps fund new ALS research position at UBC
The B.C. government is establishing a permanent ALS research professorship at UBC. Stories quoted Dr. Dermot Kelleher, dean of UBC’s faculty of medicine and vice-president of health at UBC.
The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, The Star, Winnipeg Free Press, Times Colonist, Prince George Citizen, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
UBC Okanagan student transitions from professional hockey to nursing
Kelowna Capital News featured the transition of UBCO students Quinn and Adrian Van de Mosselaer from professional hockey to the nursing program.
Kelowna Capital News