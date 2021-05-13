Greyhound

Credit: Kyle Howeth/Unsplash

UBC experts on Greyhound shutdown

May 13, 2021    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

UBC experts are available to comment on Greyhound Canada’s decision to permanently shut down all bus service in Canada.

Prof. Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Tel: 604-788-0747
Email: p.m.condon@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English

  • How B.C. Transit can fill the gap left by Greyhound

Dr. Jude Kornelsen
Associate Professor, Co-Director, Centre for Rural Health Research
Faculty of Medicine
Email: jude.kornelsen@familymed.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • How lack of transport affects rural residents’ ability to access health care

Dr. Gord Lovegrove
Associate Professor, School of Engineering
Tel: 250-807-9377
Email: gord.lovegrove@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Sustainable transport and safety

