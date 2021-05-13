UBC experts on Greyhound shutdown

UBC experts are available to comment on Greyhound Canada’s decision to permanently shut down all bus service in Canada.
Prof. Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Tel: 604-788-0747
Email: p.m.condon@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English
- How B.C. Transit can fill the gap left by Greyhound
Dr. Jude Kornelsen
Associate Professor, Co-Director, Centre for Rural Health Research
Faculty of Medicine
Email: jude.kornelsen@familymed.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- How lack of transport affects rural residents’ ability to access health care
Dr. Gord Lovegrove
Associate Professor, School of Engineering
Tel: 250-807-9377
Email: gord.lovegrove@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Sustainable transport and safety