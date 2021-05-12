UBC In The News
UBC researchers explore what should happen to personal data, including photos and videos, after death
A new UBC study by Janet Chen and Dr. Joanna McGrenere from the department of computer science explored what happens to our digital data when we die.
Stand.earth takes aim at Lululemon
Dr. Kai Chan, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, commented on a Twitter campaign that is raising awareness about Lululemon’s use of coal in its clothing manufacturing process. He said that bigger industry-wide systematic problems need to be addressed, rather than the actions of single companies.
Vancouver ranked best city for youth to work, despite crazy cost of living
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and head of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, gave comments about a new study that ranked Vancouver as the best place for youth to work in Canada, despite its high cost of living.
People aren’t ‘addicted’ to wearing masks, they’re traumatized
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says as people become accustomed to living in a post-pandemic world, precautionary behaviours will become less frequent and even anxious people will tend to drop their safety behaviours.
COVID-19: UBC researchers part of team looking at new drug treatment
A team co-led by Dr. François Jean, a professor in UBC’s department of microbiology and immunology, has developed a new anti-viral drug that could play a role in treating COVID-19 variants.
Are COVID-19 vaccines messing with women’s menstrual cycles?
Dr. Liisa Galea, a neuroscientist and professor of psychology at UBC, says while research is needed to determine any correlation between COVID-19 vaccinations and menstruation, anecdotal reports about irregularities are not a cause for concern and menstrual changes after vaccination are more than likely a positive response in the body.
Variants could toss curveball at pandemic recovery
Dr. Jeffrey Joy, a professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, and Dr. Daniel Coombs, a professor of mathematics, discussed pandemic recovery.
Canada slow to join the post-pandemic party
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on B.C.’s vaccination rates and said that overall, there’s not a huge decline in new cases in Canada, so that’s not very encouraging to opening up.
Detained migrants get a pandemic lifeline
The Tyee highlighted a study by Dr. Efrat Arbel and Molly Joeck from the Peter A. Allard School of Law, that looked at immigration detention in the age of COVID-19.
Why some straight men have sex with other men
Dr. Tony Silva, a UBC professor of sociology, discussed his research that explored why men identify as straight if they have sex with other men, and why straight men would have sex with other men in the first place.
The gold rush in genetic medicine: Coronavirus update, May 2021
Quartz highlighted work by UBC professor Dr. Pieter Cullis, who has developed a lipid nanoparticle technology that can help treat or prevent diseases and allow the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine to enter human cells.
Students play key role in supporting B.C. businesses through COVID-19
Dr. Eric Li, a professor at UBCO’s faculty of management, is working with management student Shiven Khera to develop a new donation management system for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
UBC Okanagan honours work of local researchers
UBCO researchers Dr. Julian Cheng, Dr. Jonathan Little, Dr. Eric Li and Michelle St. Pierre were honoured for their innovative work. The story quoted Dr. Phil Barker, UBCO’s vice-principal of research and innovation.
