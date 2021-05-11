UBC In The News
What Denver can learn from universal basic income tests in U.S. and Canada
Denver Post mentioned a research initiative by UBC and Foundations for Social Change that found a positive impact of giving direct cash transfers to homeless individuals.
Denver Post (subscription)
Can online grocery orders end hunger?
Graham Riches, a UBC professor emeritus of social work, commented on the new pay-what-you-can grocery shopping service, which operates with some volunteer staff, uses profits earned from full-paying customers to fund discounts for lower-income people using the service.
National Observer (subscription)
More seats likely as B.C. NDP proposes changes to electoral riding rules
UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier gave comments about Canada’s unique challenge of representing vast and often sparsely populated rural ridings. He said because of the geographical size of Canada, it’s the reality across provinces that some ridings are made up of larger boundaries with fewer voters.
Vancouver Sun
How a Canadian province contained the Brazilian COVID-19 variant
Dr. Sarah Otto, an expert in mathematical modeling and evolutionary biology at UBC, was quoted in an article highlighting how B.C. curbed an outbreak of the P.1 coronavirus variant.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
48 reasons to feel optimistic today
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says there have been a huge number of conversations throughout COVID-19 about the impact, and one of the silver linings is that it has made people as a community more aware of their mental health.
Outside
Why are people reporting irregular menstruation after the COVID-19 shot? Experts explain.
Dr. Jerilynn Prior, a UBC professor of endocrinology and scientific director at the Centre for Menstruation and Ovulation Research, gave comments about whether there a link between the COVID-19 vaccine and menstrual changes.
Global
COVID-19 data leak
UBC dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi von Bergmann gave comments about the B.C. government’s COVID-19 data leak.
OMNI News
Plan to import nuclear waste raises larger questions about plans to deal with domestic nuclear waste
Dr. M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security and director of the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, co-wrote about the problems associated with importing nuclear waste.
Hill Times (subscription)
Dear Prime Minister: 'The time to show leadership on global vaccination efforts is now'
UBC community members Drs. Bilal Bagha, Vikas P. Chaubey, Mukesh Eswaran, Sumeet Gulati, Nisha Malhotra, Srinivas Murthy, Anita Palepu and Veena Sriram were among the signatories to an open letter calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address global inequities in access to COVID-19 medicines and vaccines.
Maclean’s
Is mathematics the new Latin?
Dr. Charles Ungerleider, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of educational studies, discussed how much emphasis should be placed on mathematics in school.
The Tyee
Historic collection from the Klondike Gold Rush gifted to UBC In $2.5M donation
UBC alumnus Philip B. Lind has donated $2.5 million to UBC, which is comprised of a collection from the Klondike Gold Rush and financial support to ensure it is preserved and made available to the public at the UBC Library. President and vice-chancellor Santa Ono, history professor Dr. Laura Ishiguro and university librarian Dr. Susan Parker were quoted.
India Education Diary
4 Canadian universities were just ranked among the world’s best for 2021-2022
UBC was mentioned in an article highlighting four Canadian universities that ranked the global top 100 by the Center For World University Rankings.
Narcity