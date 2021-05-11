Sick day

Credit: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

UBC experts on B.C. paid sick leave legislation

May 11, 2021    |   For more information, contact Collins Maina

UBC experts are available to comment on the new paid sick leave legislation introduced in British Columbia.

Dr. Christopher McLeod
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: chris.mcleod@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-618-0113
Language(s): English

  • Health and economic benefits of paid sick days/leave
  • Evaluation of occupational health policies and practices
  • Impact of institutional and economic structures on health and health inequalities

Dr. Robert Russo
Lecturer, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: russo@allard.ubc.ca
Tel: 604-999-9599
Language(s): English

  • Temporary foreign workers
  • Human rights, labour law, labour and employment issues

*Unavailable on Tuesday

Dr. Mark Thompson
Professor Emeritus, Sauder School of Business
Email: mark.thompson@sauder.ubc.ca
Tel: 604-263-6008
Language(s): English

  • Employment standards and personal leave
  • Changing roles for labour and management in public services
  • Member of the Employment Standards Coalition, a lobbying group mostly composed of worker representatives who are advocating for paid sick leave

