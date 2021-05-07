UBC In The News
UBC Okanagan research looks at speed bumps and pregnancy
Dr. Hadi Mohammadi, a professor at the school of engineering, spoke about his study that looked at how a pregnant uterus and fetus are subjected to risk caused by a vehicle passing a speed bump.
Global
Have you thought about what happens to your digital data once you're gone?
A new UBC study by Janet Chen and Dr. Joanna McGrenere from the department of computer science found that people want control over what personal digital data is passed along after they die as well as the tools to make it easier to manage that data.
CTV
What a baby's first poop could reveal
CTV featured a UBC study that showed the composition of a baby’s first stool could help predict the risk of developing allergies in the first year of life. Study authors Dr. Charisse Petersen and Dr. Stuart Turvey were quoted.
CTV
Cut your air conditioning bill in half with radiant cooling
Dr. Adam Rysanek, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, discussed his study that found a radiant cooling system that could cut costs and save energy.
Weather Network via Yahoo
Can the right pillow really fix a sore neck? I tried three
Chatelaine asked Carol Kennedy, an instructor in UBC’s department of physiotherapy, how to find the right pillow.
Chatelaine via MSN
'Escape variant' may be behind deadly second COVID-19 wave in India: Modeler
Dr. Amartya Lahiri, a Royal Bank research professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, was quoted about India’s vaccination rates.
Reuters via CNN-News18, Yahoo, Business Standard, Al Jazeera, Khaleej Times, Asia One, Global, National Post, Montreal Gazette, Calgary Herald, The Province
The PNE may be cancelled — but there's optimism your summer won't be
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, and UBC mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs gave comments about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 trends and said they believe the government will err on the side of caution in lifting restrictions.
CBC via Yahoo
COVID-19: B.C. physicians say vaccine is safe for pregnant women, young teens
Dr. Fawziah Lalji, a professor in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, says while COVID-19 is often not as severe for kids as adults, it would be inaccurate to say that it is benign. She added that vaccinating kids may also help B.C. achieve herd immunity.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19: Leaked reports show B.C. health authorities withholding data from the public
UBC professor Dr. Sarah Otto commented on communicating public health information. She said giving the public access to more granular data could affect how people judge risk levels in their day-to-day activities.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
The pandemic is really stressing youth out, studies show
Squamish Cheif highlighted preliminary data from a recent survey, co-led by UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Evelyn Stewart, that shows youth mental health has suffered throughout the pandemic.
Squamish Chief
3 Canadian universities were named among the best globally for their impact on the world school
Narcity reported that UBC was named one of the top schools in a new ranking of the best universities in the world for global impact.
Narcity
Klondike Gold Rush gifted to UBC in $2.5M donation
Historic collection from the Klondike Gold Rush has been gifted to UBC in $2.5M donation.
Radio Canada International
The unexpected benefits of doing alumni affairs events online
University Affairs spoke to Jenna McCann, manager of business development for alumni UBC, about her work in supporting the development of virtual content to engage alumni and planning online initiatives.
University Affairs
Why one city block at UBC is turning into a $23M 'living laboratory'
UBC will be installing a new hydrogen fueling station on the Thunderbird parkade at the UBC campus. The project will be led by Dr. Walter Mérida, a professor of mechanical engineering.
Vancouver is Awesome
UBCO Asian heritage month events go virtual
Throughout Asian Heritage month, UBCO will feature invited artists and performers, virtual tours in collaboration with the Kelowna Museums Society, and presentations by students and faculty on Asian language, identity and heritage.
InfoTel News