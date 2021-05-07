COVID-19: B.C. physicians say vaccine is safe for pregnant women, young teens

Dr. Fawziah Lalji, a professor in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, says while COVID-19 is often not as severe for kids as adults, it would be inaccurate to say that it is benign. She added that vaccinating kids may also help B.C. achieve herd immunity.

Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province