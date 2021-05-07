UBC In The News

UBC Okanagan research looks at speed bumps and pregnancy

Dr. Hadi Mohammadi, a professor at the school of engineering, spoke about his study that looked at how a pregnant uterus and fetus are subjected to risk caused by a vehicle passing a speed bump.
Global

Have you thought about what happens to your digital data once you're gone?

A new UBC study by Janet Chen and Dr. Joanna McGrenere from the department of computer science found that people want control over what personal digital data is passed along after they die as well as the tools to make it easier to manage that data.
CTV

What a baby's first poop could reveal

CTV featured a UBC study that showed the composition of a baby’s first stool could help predict the risk of developing allergies in the first year of life. Study authors Dr. Charisse Petersen and Dr. Stuart Turvey were quoted.
CTV

Cut your air conditioning bill in half with radiant cooling

Dr. Adam Rysanek, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, discussed his study that found a radiant cooling system that could cut costs and save energy.
Weather Network via Yahoo

Tree poaching on Vancouver Island prompts spike in forest patrols

UBC forestry professor Dr. Terry Sunderland says he believes rising prices are the main driver for timber theft, and it is crime of opportunity with low technical requirements.
CBC via Yahoo

Can the right pillow really fix a sore neck? I tried three

Chatelaine asked Carol Kennedy, an instructor in UBC’s department of physiotherapy, how to find the right pillow.
Chatelaine via MSN

'Escape variant' may be behind deadly second COVID-19 wave in India: Modeler

Dr. Amartya Lahiri, a Royal Bank research professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, was quoted about India’s vaccination rates.
The PNE may be cancelled — but there's optimism your summer won't be

Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, and UBC mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs gave comments about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 trends and said they believe the government will err on the side of caution in lifting restrictions.
CBC via Yahoo

COVID-19: B.C. physicians say vaccine is safe for pregnant women, young teens

Dr. Fawziah Lalji, a professor in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, says while COVID-19 is often not as severe for kids as adults, it would be inaccurate to say that it is benign. She added that vaccinating kids may also help B.C. achieve herd immunity.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

COVID-19: Leaked reports show B.C. health authorities withholding data from the public

UBC professor Dr. Sarah Otto commented on communicating public health information. She said giving the public access to more granular data could affect how people judge risk levels in their day-to-day activities.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

The pandemic is really stressing youth out, studies show

Squamish Cheif highlighted preliminary data from a recent survey, co-led by UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Evelyn Stewart, that shows youth mental health has suffered throughout the pandemic.
Squamish Chief

3 Canadian universities were named among the best globally for their impact on the world school

Narcity reported that UBC was named one of the top schools in a new ranking of the best universities in the world for global impact.
Narcity

Klondike Gold Rush gifted to UBC in $2.5M donation

Historic collection from the Klondike Gold Rush has been gifted to UBC in $2.5M donation.
Radio Canada International

The unexpected benefits of doing alumni affairs events online

University Affairs spoke to Jenna McCann, manager of business development for alumni UBC, about her work in supporting the development of virtual content to engage alumni and planning online initiatives.
University Affairs

Why one city block at UBC is turning into a $23M 'living laboratory'

UBC will be installing a new hydrogen fueling station on the Thunderbird parkade at the UBC campus. The project will be led by Dr. Walter Mérida, a professor of mechanical engineering.
Vancouver is Awesome

UBCO Asian heritage month events go virtual

Throughout Asian Heritage month, UBCO will feature invited artists and performers, virtual tours in collaboration with the Kelowna Museums Society, and presentations by students and faculty on Asian language, identity and heritage.
InfoTel News