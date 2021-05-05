UBC In The News
'Prioritize sleep,' B.C. researcher warns as new study shows 6 hours or less could increase risk of dementia
Dr. Najib Ayas, a UBC professor of critical care medicine, discussed the findings of a recently published study on the link between sleep duration and dementia.
CTV
Alberta vows to curb university’s research ties to China
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says although Canadian security agencies have identified some concerns, research collaboration arrangements with China are widely valued and facilitate advanced research and training.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
SpaceX returns to Earth
Dr. Aaron Boley, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, gave comments about the long-lasting impacts of SpaceX’s Resilience mission.
CKNW Lynda Steele Show (2:50 mark)
Ask An Expert: Are we killing too many germs with disinfectants and hand sanitizer?
Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in UBC’s departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology, discussed how a year of disinfecting and rigorous hand-sanitizing has affected our personal microbiome.
KCBS Radio: On-Demand (audio)
B.C. designates pregnant people as priority group for COVID-19 vaccination
Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, commented on the B.C. government’s decision to designate pregnant women as a priority population to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
CBC, Global News Hour at 6, The Canadian Press via National Post, The Star, Globe and Mail, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Squamish Chief, Times Colonist, CHEK News, Yahoo, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
First ever image of B.1.1.7. coronavirus variant captured by UBC researchers
UBC researchers have become the first in the world to capture and publish structural images of the spike protein on B.1.1.7., the highly contagious COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. Articles quoted Dr. Sriram Subramaniam, the lead researcher and a professor in UBC faculty of medicine’s department of biochemistry and molecular biology.
The Canadian Press via CBC, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News
‘No A, B list of COVID vaccines’: Experts weigh in on NACI’s ‘mixed messages’
UBC professor of bioethics Dr. Anita Ho says it is difficult to draw comparisons between the different vaccines as each has its own benefits. She added that the risk of getting infected is much higher than any kind of risk that people may get from the vaccine.
Global via MSN
Are we bending the curve?
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, spoke about whether B.C. is bending the curve of COVID-19 cases and where she sees progress being made.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
COVID-19: Can I ride in a car with my vaccinated friend?
News 1130 asked Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, whether it’s safe to ride in a car with a friend after getting just one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
News 1130
Anti-vax movement under the microscope in Vancouver doctor’s new medical thriller Lost Immunity
Postmedia spoke to Dr. Daniel Kalla, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine about the anti-vax movement and life in a post-pandemic world.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19 pandemic fears spawn 'hygiene theatre'
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says touching things is a very low-risk way of getting infected and yet, a lot of companies and stores are insisting on washing and disinfecting things. He added that the rituals of “hygiene theatre” will wane post-pandemic.
Business in Vancouver via Squamish Chief, Castanet, Prince George Citizen
Anti-trans laws are making trans youth feel unsafe
Teen Vogue mentioned an open letter to President Joe Biden calling on the federal government to uphold the rights and dignity of trans youth. Dr. Harper Keenan, a professor in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, was one of the signatories.
Teen Vogue