BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Credit: BioNTech

UBC experts on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval for adolescents

May 5, 2021    |   For more information, contact Collins Maina

UBC experts are available to comment on Health Canada’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents aged 12 and up.

Dr. Ran Goldman
Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Tel: 604-785-6887
Email: rgoldman@cw.bc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • COVID-19 in children
  • Clinical trials on COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines

Dr. Fawziah Marra Lalji
Professor, UBC Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Email: fawziah.lalji@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines

Dr. Srinivas Murthy
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital
Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca
Interview language(s): English

Dr. Heidi Tworek
Associate Professor, UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 617-905-2321
Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Vaccine hesitancy, health communications, COVID-19 communications, communicating with anti-vaxxers

*Unavailable on Wednesday between 1–4 p.m.

Collins Maina
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-802-0779
Email: collins.maina@ubc.ca