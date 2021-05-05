UBC experts on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval for adolescents

UBC experts are available to comment on Health Canada’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents aged 12 and up.
Dr. Ran Goldman
Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Tel: 604-785-6887
Email: rgoldman@cw.bc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- COVID-19 in children
- Clinical trials on COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines
Dr. Fawziah Marra Lalji
Professor, UBC Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Email: fawziah.lalji@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines
Dr. Srinivas Murthy
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital
Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Pediatric infectious disease expert
- Co-principal investigator of the Canadian Treatments for COVID-19 (CATCO) trial
Dr. Heidi Tworek
Associate Professor, UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 617-905-2321
Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Vaccine hesitancy, health communications, COVID-19 communications, communicating with anti-vaxxers
*Unavailable on Wednesday between 1–4 p.m.