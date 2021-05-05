Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval for adolescents Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on Health Canada’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents aged 12 and up.

Dr. Ran Goldman

Professor, Department of Pediatrics

Tel: 604-785-6887

Email: rgoldman@cw.bc.ca

Interview language(s): English

COVID-19 in children

Clinical trials on COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines

Dr. Fawziah Marra Lalji

Professor, UBC Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Email: fawziah.lalji@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines

Dr. Srinivas Murthy

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital

Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Pediatric infectious disease expert

Co-principal investigator of the Canadian Treatments for COVID-19 (CATCO) trial

Dr. Heidi Tworek

Associate Professor, UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 617-905-2321

Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Vaccine hesitancy, health communications, COVID-19 communications, communicating with anti-vaxxers

*Unavailable on Wednesday between 1–4 p.m.