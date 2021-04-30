UBC In The News
UBC lab-created brain cells hold new hope for understanding mechanics of Alzheimer's disease
UBC professor in neurology Dr. Haakon Nygaard talked about his work on better understanding Alzheimer’s disease by growing brain cells in the lab using blood taken from people with the disease.
Vegan mother, 22, lets her baby, eight months, eat sand and rocks
Daily Mail quoted Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology at UBC, about his book which argued that maintaining contact with bacteria can help children develop healthy immune systems.
Times Face-off: Madras HC has hit out at freebie culture but doles are not restricted to poll time.
Dr. Amartya Lahiri, a Royal Bank research professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, discussed the culture of freebies in an article about the pros and cons of state support.
Death due to COVID-19 parties could lead to manslaughter charges: experts
Isabel Grant, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on whether a person should be charged with manslaughter for holding parties that lead to death from COVID-19.
‘A drop in the bucket’: Canada pledges $10M to India amid COVID-19 crisis, but is it enough?
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, says Canada should be sending more money to charities like the Indian Red Cross, as it also helps feed impoverished families who are experiencing the worst of the COVID-19 crisis.
When might the wait time between shots of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines be reduced?
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says it’s important for people to understand what are the things that they can do safely once they’ve had one or two doses of the vaccine. She added that the other upcoming challenge is making sure that people return for their second dose.
The translator kids
UBC health communications expert Dr. Heidi Tworek gave comments about effective messaging during the pandemic.
Kelowna MLA, Liberal health critic made false claims about COVID-19
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on a claim that vitamin D can prevent and fight off COVID-19.
Celebrate your ‘V Day’ by helping vaccinate people in poorer countries
UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn says Canadians should consider celebrating their COVID-19 vaccination by donating to help vaccinate high-risk individuals in lower-income countries.
How small-scale seafood supply chains adapt to COVID-19 disruptions
Dr. Sahir Advani, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, co-wrote about initial pandemic impacts and responses across small-scale seafood supply chains across the world.
