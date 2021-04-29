UBC In The News
Qatar expands fish farming as climate change affects sea stocks
Reuters mentioned a UBC study that found a third of marine species could become extinct in the Gulf by 2090 because of rising water temperature, changing salinity and oxygen levels, and human activities such as overfishing.
Reuters via U.S. News & World Report, Daily Mail, Yahoo
Indigenous peoples in British Columbia tended ‘forest gardens’
Smithsonian featured a study co-authored by UBC anthropologist Morgan Ritchie that found Indigenous-managed forests contain more biologically and functionally diverse species than surrounding periphery conifer forests and create important habitats for animals and pollinators.
Smithsonian
Unearthing the secret social lives of trees
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard was interviewed about uncovering the hidden fungal networks that connect trees and allow them to cooperate and communicate with each other.
Guardian – Science Weekly
The 15-second exercise trick that can change your life, says science
Dr. Jonathan Little, a professor at UBC’s school of health and exercise sciences, says even as little as one 15-second exercise snack an hour appears to boost sensitivity to insulin such that the muscles and other body tissues can process nutrients more efficiently and our metabolism is improved.
Eat This, Not That
New UBCO research shows that attempts to deceive others may become self-deception
Castanet featured UBCO research on how telling lies, and receiving feedback that the lie was believable, can impact people’s memory for the truth. Dr. Leanne ten Brinke, a professor of psychology and director of the Truth and Trust Lab in the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, was quoted.
Castanet
Program gets seniors moving
Prince George Citizen highlighted the Choose to Move model, which is an initiative of the Active Aging Society developed by the Active Aging Research Team at UBC.
Prince George Citizen
India’s deepening water crisis at the heart of farm protests
Balsher Singh Sidhu, a PhD student at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, gave comments about groundwater depletion in India and said small farmers spend increasingly more money to pump water for their crops and this is widening inequity.
AP News via ABC, Seattle Times, Daily Mail, CTV, CityNews, News 1130, Yahoo
How little acts of spontaneity can make your day
Dr. Edward Slingerland, a UBC professor of philosophy, was quoted about spontaneity and said the first thing you need to do to nurture spontaneous experiences is to create some space for them.
Reader’s Digest via MSN
The latest on the Cullen Commission
The Early Edition spoke to UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier about the Cullen Commission that’s looking at money laundering in B.C.
CBC Early Edition
‘Silent crisis’ of male suicide getting worse across Canada
Dr. John Ogrodniczuk, a professor and director of UBC’s psychotherapy program, discussed male suicide rates in Canada.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
‘Good germs’ keep us healthy. Scientists fear we’re killing them with all the COVID sanitizing
Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology at UBC, discussed what all the COVID-19 sanitizing is doing to the human microbiome.
KCRW – Press Play
The world could be doing much more to help India
Dr. Veena Sriram, a professor at UBC’s schools of public policy and global affairs and population and public health, spoke about how the world can help India’s COVID-19 crisis.
Vox
The world could be doing much more to help India
Dr. Veena Sriram, a professor at UBC’s schools of public policy and global affairs and population and public health, spoke about how the world can help India’s COVID-19 crisis.
Vox
Soccer community, UBC athletics mourn death of longtime coach Dick Mosher
The Province paid tribute to Dick Mosher, a longtime UBC Thunderbirds soccer coach, who has died at the age of 77.
The Province