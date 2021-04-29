UBC In The News

Qatar expands fish farming as climate change affects sea stocks

Reuters mentioned a UBC study that found a third of marine species could become extinct in the Gulf by 2090 because of rising water temperature, changing salinity and oxygen levels, and human activities such as overfishing.
Reuters via U.S. News & World ReportDaily MailYahoo

Indigenous peoples in British Columbia tended ‘forest gardens’

Smithsonian featured a study co-authored by UBC anthropologist Morgan Ritchie that found Indigenous-managed forests contain more biologically and functionally diverse species than surrounding periphery conifer forests and create important habitats for animals and pollinators.
Smithsonian

Unearthing the secret social lives of trees

UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard was interviewed about uncovering the hidden fungal networks that connect trees and allow them to cooperate and communicate with each other.
Guardian – Science Weekly

The 15-second exercise trick that can change your life, says science

Dr. Jonathan Little, a professor at UBC’s school of health and exercise sciences, says even as little as one 15-second exercise snack an hour appears to boost sensitivity to insulin such that the muscles and other body tissues can process nutrients more efficiently and our metabolism is improved.
Eat This, Not That

New UBCO research shows that attempts to deceive others may become self-deception

Castanet featured UBCO research on how telling lies, and receiving feedback that the lie was believable, can impact people’s memory for the truth. Dr. Leanne ten Brinke, a professor of psychology and director of the Truth and Trust Lab in the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, was quoted.
Castanet

Program gets seniors moving

Prince George Citizen highlighted the Choose to Move model, which is an initiative of the Active Aging Society developed by the Active Aging Research Team at UBC.
Prince George Citizen

India’s deepening water crisis at the heart of farm protests

Balsher Singh Sidhu, a PhD student at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, gave comments about groundwater depletion in India and said small farmers spend increasingly more money to pump water for their crops and this is widening inequity.
AP News via ABCSeattle TimesDaily MailCTVCityNewsNews 1130Yahoo

How little acts of spontaneity can make your day

Dr. Edward Slingerland, a UBC professor of philosophy, was quoted about spontaneity and said the first thing you need to do to nurture spontaneous experiences is to create some space for them.
Reader’s Digest via MSN

The latest on the Cullen Commission

The Early Edition spoke to UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier about the Cullen Commission that’s looking at money laundering in B.C.
CBC Early Edition

‘Silent crisis’ of male suicide getting worse across Canada

Dr. John Ogrodniczuk, a professor and director of UBC’s psychotherapy program, discussed male suicide rates in Canada.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

‘Good germs’ keep us healthy. Scientists fear we’re killing them with all the COVID sanitizing

Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology at UBC, discussed what all the COVID-19 sanitizing is doing to the human microbiome.
KCRW – Press Play

The world could be doing much more to help India

Dr. Veena Sriram, a professor at UBC’s schools of public policy and global affairs and population and public health, spoke about how the world can help India’s COVID-19 crisis.
Vox

Soccer community, UBC athletics mourn death of longtime coach Dick Mosher

The Province paid tribute to Dick Mosher, a longtime UBC Thunderbirds soccer coach, who has died at the age of 77.
The Province