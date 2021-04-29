UBC experts on paid sick leave legislation

Calls for universal paid sick days are mounting after the 2021 federal budget committed no funding to a robust paid sick days program. After months of pressure, the government of Ontario announced yesterday they will provide three paid sick days as part of a temporary program. In B.C., calls continue to grow for the province to cover paid sick leave.
UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Sylvia Fuller
Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: sylvia.fuller@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-813-0467
Language(s): English
- Precarious employment and work-family balance
- Labour, work and inequality
Prof. Mieke Koehoorn
Professor and Associate Director of Research, School of Population and Public Health
Email: mieke.koehoorn@ubc.ca
Tel: 778-232-5968
Language(s): English
- Work and health issues and workers’ compensation data
- Epidemiology of work-related injury/illness, the determinants of work disability and the evaluation of workers’ compensation policies and programs
- Recently documented percentage of workers with/without paid sick leave benefits in Canada
Prof. Christopher McLeod
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: chris.mcleod@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-618-0113
Language(s): English
- Health and economic benefits of paid sick days/leave
- Evaluation of occupational health policies and practices
- Impact of institutional and economic structures on health and health inequalities
Dr. Russo Robert
Lecturer, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-999-9599
Email: russo@allard.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Temporary foreign workers
- Human rights, labour law, labour and employment Issues
*Unavailable on Thursdays from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Dr. Mark Thompson
Professor Emeritus, Sauder School of Business
Email: mark.thompson@sauder.ubc.ca
Tel: 604 263-6008
Language(s): English
- Employment standards and personal leave
- Changing roles for labour and management in public services
- Member of the Employment Standards Coalition, a lobbying group mostly composed of worker representatives who are advocating for paid sick leave