UBC experts on paid sick leave legislation

Apr 29, 2021

Calls for universal paid sick days are mounting after the 2021 federal budget committed no funding to a robust paid sick days program. After months of pressure, the government of Ontario announced yesterday they will provide three paid sick days as part of a temporary program. In B.C., calls continue to grow for the province to cover paid sick leave.

UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Sylvia Fuller
Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: sylvia.fuller@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-813-0467
Language(s): English

  • Precarious employment and work-family balance
  • Labour, work and inequality

Prof. Mieke Koehoorn
Professor and Associate Director of Research, School of Population and Public Health
Email: mieke.koehoorn@ubc.ca
Tel:  778-232-5968
Language(s): English

  • Work and health issues and workers’ compensation data
  • Epidemiology of work-related injury/illness, the determinants of work disability and the evaluation of workers’ compensation policies and programs
  • Recently documented percentage of workers with/without paid sick leave benefits in Canada

Prof. Christopher McLeod
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: chris.mcleod@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-618-0113
Language(s): English

  • Health and economic benefits of paid sick days/leave
  • Evaluation of occupational health policies and practices
  • Impact of institutional and economic structures on health and health inequalities

Dr. Russo Robert
Lecturer, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-999-9599
Email: russo@allard.ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Temporary foreign workers
  • Human rights, labour law, labour and employment Issues 

*Unavailable on Thursdays from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Dr. Mark Thompson
Professor Emeritus, Sauder School of Business
Email: mark.thompson@sauder.ubc.ca
Tel: 604 263-6008
Language(s): English

  • Employment standards and personal leave
  • Changing roles for labour and management in public services
  • Member of the Employment Standards Coalition, a lobbying group mostly composed of worker representatives who are advocating for paid sick leave

