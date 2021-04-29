Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on paid sick leave legislation Media Advisories

Calls for universal paid sick days are mounting after the 2021 federal budget committed no funding to a robust paid sick days program. After months of pressure, the government of Ontario announced yesterday they will provide three paid sick days as part of a temporary program. In B.C., calls continue to grow for the province to cover paid sick leave.

UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Sylvia Fuller

Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: sylvia.fuller@ubc.ca

Tel: 604-813-0467

Language(s): English

Precarious employment and work-family balance

Labour, work and inequality

Prof. Mieke Koehoorn

Professor and Associate Director of Research, School of Population and Public Health

Email: mieke.koehoorn@ubc.ca

Tel: 778-232-5968

Language(s): English

Work and health issues and workers’ compensation data

Epidemiology of work-related injury/illness, the determinants of work disability and the evaluation of workers’ compensation policies and programs

Recently documented percentage of workers with/without paid sick leave benefits in Canada

Prof. Christopher McLeod

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: chris.mcleod@ubc.ca

Tel: 604-618-0113

Language(s): English

Health and economic benefits of paid sick days/leave

Evaluation of occupational health policies and practices

Impact of institutional and economic structures on health and health inequalities

Dr. Russo Robert

Lecturer, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-999-9599

Email: russo@allard.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Temporary foreign workers

Human rights, labour law, labour and employment Issues

*Unavailable on Thursdays from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Dr. Mark Thompson

Professor Emeritus, Sauder School of Business

Email: mark.thompson@sauder.ubc.ca

Tel: 604 263-6008

Language(s): English