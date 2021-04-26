UBC In The News

Some prescription drugs increase risk of car crashes by 35 per cent, say UBC researchers

Dr. Jeff Brubacher, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, spoke about his study that found prescribed anti-psychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids are associated with the highest increase in risk for road accidents.
Female salmon dying more than twice as much as male salmon in B.C., study says

Research led by Dr. Scott Hinch, a professor in the faculty of forestry and head of the Pacific Salmon Ecology and Conservation Laboratory at UBC, found that female salmon are dying en route to spawning grounds at a rate of at least twice that of males, and in some cases up to eight times as much.
Experts say money for green recovery a good start, but is it enough?

UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison says while money for green recovery is geared toward delivering a certain magnitude of emissions reductions, it is questionable whether the government should be subsidizing the fossil fuel industry at a time when we need to reduce our economic reliance on fossil fuel production and phase out our consumption of fossil fuels.
Experts push for national screening program of 'bubble boy' disease

Dr. Kirk Schultz, a professor of pediatrics at UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments in an article about a rare genetic disease, known as severe combined immunodeficiency.
In New Brunswick, experts try to figure out why dozens have been affected by a mystery brain disease

Dr. Neil Cashman, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, commented on a cluster of cases of an unknown neurological disease identified in New Brunswick.
Canmore at a crossroads: proposal to double Alberta town’s population worries residents

Dr. Adam Ford, a professor in UBCO’s department of biology, was quoted about Canmore’s science-based solutions that allow bears and humans to coexist in the valley.
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, director of UBC’s school of nursing, gave comments about how the pandemic has revealed the value of nursing. The article also mentioned UBC medical student Kimberley Thomson.
Public Health Ontario reports 36 cases of COVID-19 variant first identified in India

Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, was quoted about how little we know about the B.1.617 variant.
Canada’s travel ban on India, Pakistan will only delay COVID-19 spread: experts

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, and public health researcher Dr. Farah Shroff commented on recent India and Pakistan travel bans and how effective such bans are at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Living in the material world, ethically amid a pandemic

The Globe and Mail spoke to UBC professor of philosophy Dr. Matthew Bedke about purchasing practices amid a pandemic. He said he’s glad people are thinking more about how their behaviour impacts others, and recognizing some of the larger structural inequities that exist.
Universities must do more to address the climate emergency

UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono and Grace Nosek, founder and inaugural student director of the UBC Climate Hub, say now is a pivotal moment for institutions of higher education to empower students to lead us to a post-pandemic world that is more sustainable and equitable.
Secrets of a tree whisperer: ‘They get along, they listen – they’re attuned’

The Guardian featured UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s new book Finding the Mother Tree, which shares the wisdom of a life of listening to the forest and reveals the complex cycle of forest life.
55 Canadian poetry collections to check out in spring 2021

CBC mentioned a poetry collection by Dr. Dallas Hunt, a professor in UBC’s department of English language and literatures, in an article featuring Canadian poetry that is being published in the first half of 2021.
UBC ranks 13th worldwide for impact on sustainability goals

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings ranked UBC 13th overall in their 2021 edition. Dr. Gail Murphy, vice-president, research and innovation, was quoted.
UBC to build new $66 million student recreation centre

Daily Hive reported that UBC will be building a new major additional student recreational centre over the coming years.
