UBC In The News
Some prescription drugs increase risk of car crashes by 35 per cent, say UBC researchers
Dr. Jeff Brubacher, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, spoke about his study that found prescribed anti-psychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids are associated with the highest increase in risk for road accidents.
CBC, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Aldergrove Star, Chilliwack Progress, Peace Arch News
Female salmon dying more than twice as much as male salmon in B.C., study says
Research led by Dr. Scott Hinch, a professor in the faculty of forestry and head of the Pacific Salmon Ecology and Conservation Laboratory at UBC, found that female salmon are dying en route to spawning grounds at a rate of at least twice that of males, and in some cases up to eight times as much.
Weather Network
Experts say money for green recovery a good start, but is it enough?
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison says while money for green recovery is geared toward delivering a certain magnitude of emissions reductions, it is questionable whether the government should be subsidizing the fossil fuel industry at a time when we need to reduce our economic reliance on fossil fuel production and phase out our consumption of fossil fuels.
Global
Experts push for national screening program of 'bubble boy' disease
Dr. Kirk Schultz, a professor of pediatrics at UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments in an article about a rare genetic disease, known as severe combined immunodeficiency.
CTV
In New Brunswick, experts try to figure out why dozens have been affected by a mystery brain disease
Dr. Neil Cashman, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, commented on a cluster of cases of an unknown neurological disease identified in New Brunswick.
Globe and Mail
Canmore at a crossroads: proposal to double Alberta town’s population worries residents
Dr. Adam Ford, a professor in UBCO’s department of biology, was quoted about Canmore’s science-based solutions that allow bears and humans to coexist in the valley.
Narwhal
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, director of UBC’s school of nursing, gave comments about how the pandemic has revealed the value of nursing. The article also mentioned UBC medical student Kimberley Thomson.
The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, CTV, National Post, The Star, Toronto Sun, CityNews, Breakfast Television, Winnipeg Free Press, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, News 1130, The Province, Pique, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Times Colonist, Victoria News, CHEK News, Castanet, Kelowna Now, MSN
Canada’s travel ban on India, Pakistan will only delay COVID-19 spread: experts
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, and public health researcher Dr. Farah Shroff commented on recent India and Pakistan travel bans and how effective such bans are at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Murthy: CBC, Globe and Mail
Shroff: Global
Living in the material world, ethically amid a pandemic
The Globe and Mail spoke to UBC professor of philosophy Dr. Matthew Bedke about purchasing practices amid a pandemic. He said he’s glad people are thinking more about how their behaviour impacts others, and recognizing some of the larger structural inequities that exist.
Globe and Mail
Universities must do more to address the climate emergency
UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono and Grace Nosek, founder and inaugural student director of the UBC Climate Hub, say now is a pivotal moment for institutions of higher education to empower students to lead us to a post-pandemic world that is more sustainable and equitable.
Inside Higher Ed
Secrets of a tree whisperer: ‘They get along, they listen – they’re attuned’
The Guardian featured UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s new book Finding the Mother Tree, which shares the wisdom of a life of listening to the forest and reveals the complex cycle of forest life.
Guardian
55 Canadian poetry collections to check out in spring 2021
CBC mentioned a poetry collection by Dr. Dallas Hunt, a professor in UBC’s department of English language and literatures, in an article featuring Canadian poetry that is being published in the first half of 2021.
CBC
UBC ranks 13th worldwide for impact on sustainability goals
The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings ranked UBC 13th overall in their 2021 edition. Dr. Gail Murphy, vice-president, research and innovation, was quoted.
Vancouver is Awesome
UBC to build new $66 million student recreation centre
Daily Hive reported that UBC will be building a new major additional student recreational centre over the coming years.
Daily Hive