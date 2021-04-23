UBC In The News
Fruit flies are 'extreme ultramarathon fliers', study reveals
Daily Mail mentioned a UBC study that found while fruit flies initially prefer sweet foods, they quickly learn to opt for less sweet food sources that offer more calories and nutritional value.
Daily Mail
UBC study finds drivers on prescription drugs like benzodiazepines have higher risk of crashing
Dr. Jeff Brubacher, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted about his study that found that drivers on prescription pills such as opioids and anti-anxiety medication have a high risk of collisions, and this risk does not decrease over time.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Mongolia’s president tries to ban its ruling party
Dr. Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was quoted about the Mongolian president’s claim about militarization of the state.
The Economist (subscription)
B.C. budget lacks innovative drive, vision during uncertain times, say experts
Dr. Allan Tupper, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, commented on Finance Minister Selina Robinson’s budget and said it responds to the uncertainties of the ongoing pandemic.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Globe and Mail, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Daily Courier
Canada has upped its emissions reductions target. How do we achieve it?
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison says the oil and gas sector is Canada’s leading source of emissions and it’s the one that needs the most attention if we’re going to accelerate emission reductions.
Global
Improvements needed to detect cannabis impairment among drivers, study finds
Dr. Jeff Brubacher, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, gave comments about the role of cannabis in motor vehicle collisions.
CTV
Can we learn to live with germs again?
Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology at UBC, discussed his study that looked at the microbial fallout that may follow post-pandemic.
New York Times (subscription)
Pregnant woman who caught COVID-19 wants others to understand the risk
The Current spoke to Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, about COVID-19 and pregnancy.
CBC Current (8:58 mark)
Tracking the source of COVID-19 transmission in Canada
Angela McLaughlin, a UBC PhD student in bioinformatics, was interviewed about her study that suggests more than half of Canada’s COVID-19 cases originated in the U.S.
Global News Morning BC
Canada suspends flights from India, Pakistan due to COVID-19 variant concerns
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, and Dr. Jeffrey Joy, a professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, gave comments about the B.1.617 strain of the coronavirus, a variant believed to be driving a surge of cases in India.
Murthy: Globe and Mail
Joy: News 1130
Pandemic short circuits economic supply and demand
UBCO economics professor Dr. Ross Hickey spoke about why he feels economic norms will return post-pandemic.
Lake Country Calendar
How to teach through the lens of the Sustainable Development Goals
UBC forestry professor Dr. Terry Sunderland offered insight on how the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals can provide a useful framework to guide students’ learning across multiple disciplines.
Times Higher Education
Canada isn’t facing a third wave of COVID – we are facing a new epidemic
Dr. Tom Koch, a UBC adjunct professor of medical geography, says the pandemic is not a wave and what we are experiencing is a new epidemic caused by variants of concern.
Globe and Mail
Respect for Indigenous knowledge must lead nature conservation efforts in Canada
Dr. Andrea Reid, a UBC professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, co-wrote about how Indigenous knowledge systems must play a central role for Canada’s nature conservation efforts to be successful.
The Conversation via National Post
How to meet the ambitious target of conserving 30 per cent of Earth by 2030
Dr. Matthew Mitchell, a research associate at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, discussed his study that indicates that traditional conservation approaches won’t likely be enough to meet Canada’s 30 by 30 goal, and that new and innovative conservation approaches will be required.
The Conversation via Narwhal
University of British Columbia tops list in new global ranking
UBC’s global impact was highlighted in the new Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, ranking second in Canada for impact, and 13th in the world. UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono was quoted.
Daily Hive
UBC startup acquired by Bill Gates-backed company
UBC spin-off company Metabolik Technologies has been acquired by a company backed by Bill Gates. Co-founder and professor of chemical and biological engineering Dr. Vikramaditya Yadav was quoted.
Business in Vancouver