With planet’s future on the line, scientists seek a full accounting of nature’s assets
The Globe and Mail highlighted a study by Dr. Matthew Mitchell, a research associate at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, that provided a new perspective on where Canada’s natural assets are currently most productive and where they may become more important in the future as climate change and other factors shift land use patterns.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Fact Check-‘Aztecs’ did not sacrifice their leaders to counter pandemics
Reuters spoke to Dr. Diana Moreiras, a researcher in UBC’s department of anthropology, about the claim that the Mesoamerican empires sacrificed their own leaders or carried out sacrifices to counter epidemics.
Reuters
Planned service road near Mount St. Helens threatens to end decades of research
Dr. Robin Gregory, an adjunct professor at Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, commented on the U.S. Forest Service’s plan to build a road stretching through a research area.
Science Magazine
Canada plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 45 per cent by 2030
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison was quoted in an article about Canada’s ambitious targets to slow climate change.
Globe and Mail
Canada urged to up its game as world leaders gather to discuss climate change
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on the upcoming climate summit being hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.
The Star
B.C.’s budget leaves room to be desired when it comes to paid sick leave, advocates say
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, spoke about paid sick leave and said we should prevent people from becoming sick in the first place. When they do become sick, we should make sure they aren’t going to work and spreading disease.
CHEK News
Chilled panels can cool our cities and reduce COVID risk
A study co-authored by Dr. Adam Rysanek, a professor in the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC, looked into ways to cool down cities amidst rising global temperatures. The researchers propose a novel system of chilled panels that can replace air conditioning and also help reduce the risk of indoor disease transmission.
CNN – News 18, Yahoo, Edex Live, Le Devoir, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Langley Advance Times, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
U.S. the biggest source of COVID-19 brought into Canada, study finds
Angela McLaughlin, a UBC PhD student in bioinformatics, co-authored a study which analyzed how SARS-CoV-2 entered Canada.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette, Windsor Star, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Of nearly 600 COVID-19 rapid tests done in pilot project at YVR, none came back positive
Dr. Marc Romney, a clinical professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted about his WestJet-YVR COVID-19 testing study that suggests rapid antigen testing is an effective way of screening travellers.
CTV, Daily Hive
Your first dose was AstraZeneca. Could your second one be Pfizer?
Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says pooling all the vaccines together would relieve a lot of pressure on B.C. health authorities.
CTV
Lineups here, unused doses there: Are COVID-19 shots getting to the places that need them most?
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Katrina Plamondon gave comments about vaccine shopping and the lack of government resources allocated for outreach to marginalized groups.
CTV
'It's hard to say you were wrong': B.C. promotes outdated information on airborne COVID-19 spread
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the need for clarification on the airborne spread and droplet transmission of COVID-19.
CTV
Pregnant women sick with coronavirus face higher risks
Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, says we are seeing a three- to four-fold higher rate of hospitalization in pregnant women versus non-pregnant women who get COVID-19, and a five- to six-fold higher rate of admission to an ICU.
Globe and Mail
Respect for Indigenous knowledge must lead nature conservation efforts in Canada
Dr. Andrea Reid, a UBC professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, co-wrote about how Indigenous knowledge systems must play a central role for Canada’s nature conservation efforts to be successful.
The Conversation via Yahoo
How to meet the ambitious target of conserving 30 per cent of Earth by 2030
Dr. Matthew Mitchell, a research associate at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, discussed his study that indicates that traditional conservation approaches won’t likely be enough to meet Canada’s 30 by 30 goal, and that new and innovative conservation approaches will be required.
The Conversation via National Post
How producing videos on TikTok is impacting teaching
Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor in UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, was interviewed about creating a TikTok video to make her classes more engaging and interactive.
University Affairs
UBC’s global impact
UBC’s global impact is highlighted in the new Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, ranking second in Canada for impact, and 13th in the world.
Times Higher Education (subscription), Indian Education Diary, Narcity, Indo-Canadian Voice