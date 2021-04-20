Latest maternal health research says to drive slow on speed bumps and eat saturated fats

CTV featured two new UBCO studies relating to pregnancy and breastfeeding. One investigates how animal fat intake by breastfeeding parents can support a baby’s ability to fight off disease, and the other provides insight on the potential harms of speed bumps for pregnant people and their fetuses. Study authors Dr. Deanna Gibson, Dr. Sanjoy Ghosh, Dr. Wesley Zandberg and Dr. Hadi Mohammadi were quoted.

CTV