UBC In The News
Women and the pandemic: serious damage to work, health and home demands response
Forbes mentioned a UBC study that found social isolation puts women at higher risk of hypertension.
Forbes
RCMP commissioner vowed to change how Mounties handle threats against politicians
Dr. Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of political science, spoke about the threats and harassing messages that politicians receive. The article also mentioned his study that looked at social media from the 2019 federal election and online abuse against political candidates.
CBC via Yahoo
Latest maternal health research says to drive slow on speed bumps and eat saturated fats
CTV featured two new UBCO studies relating to pregnancy and breastfeeding. One investigates how animal fat intake by breastfeeding parents can support a baby’s ability to fight off disease, and the other provides insight on the potential harms of speed bumps for pregnant people and their fetuses. Study authors Dr. Deanna Gibson, Dr. Sanjoy Ghosh, Dr. Wesley Zandberg and Dr. Hadi Mohammadi were quoted.
CTV
Blood test gives early warning of failing heart transplant
Dr. Scott Tebbutt, a professor in UBC’s department of medicine, commented on DNA-based blood tests and said reducing the number of biopsies even by half can significantly improve the quality of patients’ lives.
Scientific American
A pandemic tradition worth keeping: Walking together
UBC kinesiology professor Dr. Guy Faulkner spoke about why family walks are valuable and how to make them happen.
Washington Post (subscription)
Drug overdose deaths in Manitoba surge by 87 per cent in 2020
Dr. Thomas Kerr, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine says governments should implement crucial interventions including widespread distribution of the overdose antidote naloxone, expanding access to treatments, and providing people access to a regulated drug supply and supervised consumption sites.
CBC
Mortgage stress test to go up to help cool the housing market
Dr. Tom Davidoff, a professor at UBC’s Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, discussed the latest measure to help ease housing costs, which are growing faster than some people can handle.
CBC Early Edition
Pilot projects aim to find appropriate cervical screening process in B.C.
Dr. Sheona Mitchell-Foster, an obstetrician-gynaecologist and professor at UBC’s Northern Medical Program, gave comments about the barriers to care for Indigenous women. She is leading three pilot projects in northern B.C. that provide screening kits so that people can self-screen for HPV in the comfort of their own home.
APTN
Budget 2021: The Liberals' massive, historic, very costly bet on childcare
Dr. Barry Forer, a researcher at the Human Early Learning Partnership at UBC, says Canada has the right government, the right economic conditions and the right crisis to point out the importance of investing in early learning and child care.
Maclean’s
Historic bargaining finally begins for SFU research assistants
UBC sociology professor Dr. Sylvia Fuller gave comments about collective bargaining for sessional or temporary instructors at post-secondary institutions across Canada.
The Tyee
'The stress, the anxiety, the nightmares': What it's like to work in the country's strained ICUs
Dr. Delbert Dorscheid, a UBC professor of critical care medicine, gave comments about burnout among health care workers during the pandemic.
CBC
Why you shouldn't ask people how they got their COVID-19 shot before you
UBC sociology professor Dr. Amy Hanser encourages people not to ask others about how they obtained their COVID-19 vaccine, unless the other person volunteers the information first.
CTV
'Huge pressure' as parallel streams, boosters, technology slow B.C. vaccine rollout
Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business spoke about smoothing out the appointment system for COVID-19 vaccination.
CTV
B.C. doctor warns COVID-19 cases could reach Ontario numbers if contacts aren't dramatically reduced
Dr. Maria Chung, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in UBC’s faculty of medicine says B.C. could start to see numbers as high as Ontario’s if we don’t reduce contacts by 40 per cent. She added that continued hesitancy toward vaccines is making the situation even more dire.
CTV
The Queen says goodbye to her life partner today — like thousands did this pandemic year. How do survivors go on?
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed grief and said deaths from COVID-19 could result in cases of prolonged grief.
The Star
COVID-19: Talk but no penalties after consecutive nights of beach parties in Vancouver
UBCO psychology professor Dr. Michael Woodworth spoke about how people are inherently social and the high anxieties and worries during the pandemic make people even more keen to interact, vent and discuss their issues with others.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
What can the CERB teach Canada about establishing a universal basic income? Very little
Dr. David Green, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics at UBC, co-wrote about what we can learn from the CERB and implementing a permanent basic income in Canada.
Globe and Mail
What genomics can teach smart cities about collaboration and data
Dr. Martino Tran, a professor and Canada Research Chair in computational urban science and planning at UBC, co-wrote an article on smart cities and data collaboration with Genome BC.
Policy Options
How to articulate your training plan in funding applications
Dr. Letitia Henville, a co-op coordinator for arts PhD students, shared a four-part outline for developing a SSHRC or NSERC module on training highly qualified personnel. Dr. Brianna Wells, a research development officer in UBCO’s office of research services and the Arts Amplifier project were mentioned.
University Affairs
How to meet the ambitious target of conserving 30 per cent of Earth by 2030
Dr. Matthew Mitchell, a research associate at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, discussed his study that indicates that traditional conservation approaches won’t likely be enough to meet Canada’s 30 by 30 goal, and that new and innovative conservation approaches will be required.
The Conversation
Jessica Meir
UBC alumna and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir was the featured guest on the Smartless podcast.
SmartLess