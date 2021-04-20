Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on the guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial Media Advisories

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. Floyd’s murder sparked worldwide protests against racism in 2020. UBC experts are available to comment on this and the linked issues of systemic racism and discrimination.

Dr. Annette Henry

Professor, Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice

Tel: 604-366-6008

Email: annette.henry@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

race, equity and diversity, multicultural education

* unavailable Wednesday from 12:00-4:00 p.m.

Prof. Michelle Stack

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Tel: 604 369 7572

Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Pronouns: she/her

Social justice, equity and diversity, anti-racism

*unavailable Tuesday, Wednesday from 10-11:30 a.m. and after 3:30 p.m., and Friday 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Prof. Handel Wright

Professor, Department of Educational Studies and Director, Centre for Culture, Identity and Education

Cell: 778-997-1759

Email: handel.wright@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Going beyond individual racism to addressing institutional racism, societal and historical racism

Black identity and belonging, anti-racism theory and activism, multiculturalism in U.S. and Canada

*unavailable before 10 a.m. and between 5:30-7:30 p.m.