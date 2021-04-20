UBC experts on the guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. Floyd’s murder sparked worldwide protests against racism in 2020. UBC experts are available to comment on this and the linked issues of systemic racism and discrimination.
Dr. Annette Henry
Professor, Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice
- race, equity and diversity, multicultural education
Prof. Michelle Stack
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
- Social justice, equity and diversity, anti-racism
Prof. Handel Wright
Professor, Department of Educational Studies and Director, Centre for Culture, Identity and Education
- Going beyond individual racism to addressing institutional racism, societal and historical racism
- Black identity and belonging, anti-racism theory and activism, multiculturalism in U.S. and Canada
