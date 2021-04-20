B.C. Legislature in Victoria

UBC experts on the B.C. budget

Apr 20, 2021    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

UBC experts will be available to comment on various topics related to today’s provincial budget:

Dr. Marina Adshade (she/her)
Assistant Professor of Teaching, Vancouver School of Economics
Email: marina.adshade@ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Childcare; parental leave; gender wage gap; education, tuition, scholarships, bursaries; single parenthood; discrimination; sexual harassment; any policy questions that concern spending on women’s health

Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, German

  • Mobility/transportation issues, LNG industry, ICBC rates, environmental policy including electric vehicle and electric vehicle charger incentives

Dr. Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Housing policy and affordability, real estate finance

Dr. Paul Kershaw
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Implications for British Columbians in their 20s, 30s, 40s and their children
  • Generational equity, including policy related to housing, families and medical care

Dr. Lesley Lutes
Professor, Department of Psychology, UBC Okanagan
Email: lesley.lutes@ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Mental health, behavioural chronic disease management

Prof. Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Housing, mortgage markets, real estate

Dr. Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Canadian politics, Western Canadian politics

