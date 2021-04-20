UBC experts on the B.C. budget

UBC experts will be available to comment on various topics related to today’s provincial budget:
Dr. Marina Adshade (she/her)
Assistant Professor of Teaching, Vancouver School of Economics
- Childcare; parental leave; gender wage gap; education, tuition, scholarships, bursaries; single parenthood; discrimination; sexual harassment; any policy questions that concern spending on women’s health
Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
- Mobility/transportation issues, LNG industry, ICBC rates, environmental policy including electric vehicle and electric vehicle charger incentives
Dr. Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
- Housing policy and affordability, real estate finance
Dr. Paul Kershaw
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
- Implications for British Columbians in their 20s, 30s, 40s and their children
- Generational equity, including policy related to housing, families and medical care
Dr. Lesley Lutes
Professor, Department of Psychology, UBC Okanagan
- Mental health, behavioural chronic disease management
Prof. Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
- Housing, mortgage markets, real estate
Dr. Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
- Canadian politics, Western Canadian politics