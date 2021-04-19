UBC In The News
2030 B.C. Olympics wouldn’t need government funding: Furlong
Glacier Media highlighted a UBC kinesiology study on the 2010 Winter Olympics’ impact which found that Vancouver and Whistler residents enjoyed the biggest return after hosting the games, but Canadians also generally benefitted from a boost in pride and nationalism.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Pique, Castanet, Prince George Matters
How to breed a climate resilient sunflower? Look to its ancient cousins
Dr. Loren Rieseberg, a professor in UBC’s department of botany, commented on how sunflowers are considered one of the more environmentally resilient crops.
National Geographic (subscription)
‘The pandemic trade-off’: Some parents are reassessing which kids’ activities feel safe
Dr. Mariana Brussoni, a pediatrics professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the importance of free play for children’s development.
Washington Post
Declare yourself a Hongkonger, not simply Chinese, Canadian census campaign urges
Dr. Leo Shin, a professor and convenor of the Hong Kong Studies Initiative at UBC, says multiple identities could and do coexist, and one could be both a Chinese and a Hongkonger.
South China Morning Post via Korea Times, Yahoo
Why Hong Kong electoral reform is a double-edged sword for Beijing
South China Morning Post mentioned an article by Dr. Jie Cheng, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, that cautioned against the danger of the central government taking part directly in Hong Kong politics as it would undermine its moral position.
South China Morning Post
Big finance considers climate change a major investment risk. Is your pension prepared?
Dr. Janis Sarra, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on CPP Investment Board’s efforts toward a low-carbon economy.
CBC
Can we make peace with nature in a rapidly changing Arctic?
UBC journalism professor Dr. Candis Callison discussed the need to incorporate Indigenous input in tackling climate change and adapting to changing conditions.
Radio Canada International
This is your brain on trees: Why is urban nature so good for our minds, and what happens when a pandemic isolates us from it?
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lorien Nesbitt was quoted about the diverse relationships people have with nature.
Globe and Mail
Moving Canada’s blue economy out of the shallows
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, University Killam professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, says the global ocean economy is worth an estimated US$1.5 trillion now and is expected to grow to US$3 trillion by 2030.
Business in Vancouver
Wild bees need messy gardens to survive
Research scientist Martina Clausen with UBC’s BeeHIVE Research Cluster gave comments about how to help wild bees and said we always have this urge to tidy up our garden, but it’s better to leave things messy.
Victoria News
Can COVID research help solve the mysteries of other viruses?
Dr. Bruce M. McManus, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, says we think of COVID-19 and influenza as respiratory diseases, and in fact they are, but the reason many patients reach their demise in many instances is myocardial.
New York Times (subscription)
Canada at ‘critical point’ as COVID-19 hits worst rates ever
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted about the importance of getting as many people vaccinated as possible.
Vice
Growing push to prioritize pregnant women for COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, was interviewed about her research that shows pregnant women are five times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19.
CBC National
Sunny weather drives Vancouverites outdoors amid confusion around gathering rules
CBC spoke to Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about outdoor gatherings during the pandemic.
CBC
Modelling suggests B.C.’s COVID case numbers could rise exponentially
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, discussed the latest COVID-19 modelling data and the dire forecast if public health measures are ignored.
Global News Morning BC
Menstrual changes to be expected after COVID-19 vaccine, during pandemic: experts
Dr. Jerilynn Prior, a UBC professor of endocrinology and scientific director at the Centre for Menstruation and Ovulation Research, commented on whether COVID-19 vaccines would set off menstrual changes.
CTV
COVID-19: Has ‘FOGO’ got you no-go? Here’s what you can do about a fear of going out
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor gave comments about fear of going out.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. suicide rate declined 26 per cent in first eight months of COVID pandemic
UBC nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins says it is not uncommon for suicide rates to decrease in the face of challenging situations, only to be followed by an uptick later.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19: Poll suggests majority in B.C. want vaccine proof required for travel
Dr. Judy Illes, a UBC medical ethicist and professor of neurology, commented on requiring proof of vaccination from an ethical standpoint.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
A controversial pitch for the BC budget: Make mental health care free
Dr. Lesley Lutes, a UBCO professor of psychology, was quoted about how the pandemic has harmed mental health.
Daily Hive
Gender bias can be a stumbling block even for China’s beloved only-child daughters
Xueqing Zhang, a PhD student in sociology at UBC, discussed gender bias and stereotypes and parental preference for sons.
South China Morning Post
Coronavirus pandemic, climate crisis should prompt reflection on links between human and planetary health
Rachel Chan, an undergraduate student at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, wrote a letter to the South China Morning Post about the link between environmental and public health crises.
South China Morning Post
As Asian Canadian scholars, we must #StopAsianHate by fighting all forms of racism
Dr. Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, along with group of fellow Asian Canadian scholars, discussed the structural roots of anti-Asian racism and the road ahead.
The Conversation via National Post
UBC hosts first drone flight in Canada powered by a 5G network
UBC hosted Canada’s first drone flight using a 5G network. Dr. Walter Mérida, a professor in the faculty of applied science, was quoted.
Vancouver is Awesome