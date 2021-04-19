UBC experts on the federal budget

UBC experts will be available to comment on various topics related to today’s federal budget.
Dr. Marina Adshade (she/her)
Assistant Professor of Teaching, Vancouver School of Economics
Email: marina.adshade@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Childcare; parental leave; gender wage gap; education, tuition, scholarships, bursaries; single parenthood; discrimination; sexual harassment; any policy questions that concern spending on women’s health
Dr. Aslam Anis
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: aslam.anis@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Health economics, pharmacoeconomics, pharmaceutical pricing and policy, population and public health, productivity measurement, HIV/AIDS, marginalized populations, addiction, pharmacare
Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, German
- Climate change, environment, energy, transportation
Dr. Kai Chan
Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Conservation, biodiversity, sustainability and environmental protection, climate change
Dr. Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Housing, real estate, mortgages
Dr. Penny Gurstein
Professor, School of Community & Regional Planning
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Affordable housing and homelessness
* Not available Wednesday afternoon
Dr. Paul Kershaw
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Implications for Canadians in their 20s, 30s, 40s and their children
- Generational equity, including policy related to housing, families and medical care
Dr. Walter Mérida
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering
Clean Energy Research Centre
Email: walter.merida@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, Spanish, Italian
- Hydrogen and clean energy
Dr. Steve Morgan
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Federal role in health care policy, health transfers and national pharmacare
Prof. Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Housing, mortgage markets, real estate
Dr. Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Canadian politics, Western Canadian politics