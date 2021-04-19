Ottawa Parliament Hill

Credit: Paul VanDerWerf/Flickr

UBC experts on the federal budget

Media Advisories

Apr 19, 2021    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

UBC experts will be available to comment on various topics related to today’s federal budget.

Dr. Marina Adshade (she/her)
Assistant Professor of Teaching, Vancouver School of Economics
Email: marina.adshade@ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Childcare; parental leave; gender wage gap; education, tuition, scholarships, bursaries; single parenthood; discrimination; sexual harassment; any policy questions that concern spending on women’s health

Dr. Aslam Anis
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: aslam.anis@ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Health economics, pharmacoeconomics, pharmaceutical pricing and policy, population and public health, productivity measurement, HIV/AIDS, marginalized populations, addiction, pharmacare

Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, German

  • Climate change, environment, energy, transportation

Dr. Kai Chan
Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Conservation, biodiversity, sustainability and environmental protection, climate change

Dr. Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Housing, real estate, mortgages

Dr. Penny Gurstein
Professor, School of Community & Regional Planning
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Affordable housing and homelessness

* Not available Wednesday afternoon

Dr. Paul Kershaw
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Implications for Canadians in their 20s, 30s, 40s and their children
  • Generational equity, including policy related to housing, families and medical care

Dr. Walter Mérida
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering
Clean Energy Research Centre
Email: walter.merida@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, Spanish, Italian

  • Hydrogen and clean energy

Dr. Steve Morgan
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Federal role in health care policy, health transfers and national pharmacare

Prof. Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Housing, mortgage markets, real estate

Dr. Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Canadian politics, Western Canadian politics

Find other stories about: , , ,

Contact

Wan Yee Lok
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-4549
Email: wanyee.lok@ubc.ca