C.T.E. tests may not fully explain N.F.L. player’s shooting spree
Dr. Seth Abrutyn, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, was quoted about the intersection of youth suicide and mental health.
New York Times (subscription)
Sikkim’s urban sacred groves mitigate double the carbon compared to a natural rural forest
Dr. Joli Borah, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, commented on a study that highlights the need to effectively manage and monitor urban forests for sustainable urbanization.
Mongabay (India)
The ongoing search for the perfect climate change metaphor
Dr. Kai Chan, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, says scientists need to be much more in touch with their emotions and values, and ask themselves whether their actions are consistent with that emotion.
CBC
B.C. puts $2B toward low-interest loans for builders of affordable housing
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on B.C.’s HousingHub program.
CBC
Study raises concerns sick British Columbians aren’t calling 911 out of COVID-19 fears
A study co-authored by Dr. Frank Scheuermeyer, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, showed a decrease in emergency medical services utilization during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C.
Global, CKNW Jill Bennett Show
Arrival of P1 variant increases urgency of Manitoba vaccination efforts
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, and Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, gave comments about Manitoba’s first case of the P1 variant.
Otto: CBC
Bach: Winnipeg Free Press (subscription)
Older Canadians still face barriers to getting vaccinated against COVID-19: report
Global mentioned early research from UBC that found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine produced a much weaker antibody result in long-term care residents than it did in younger, healthier people.
Global
Modelling shows more work needed to stop COVID from overwhelming B.C. hospitals
UBC professor Dr. Sarah Otto says the problem is that the COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out a constant number every day whereas the variants are growing exponentially.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Has COVID-19 affected mental health in BC youth? Study aims to find out.
Dr. Quynh Doan, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, spoke about mental health concerns in children and youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dawson Creek Mirror, Alaska Highway News
COVID-19 lockdowns improved air quality in some cities, shedding light on how to curb pollution
Dr. Frederik Noack and Raahil Madhok at UBC’s of faculty of land and food systems discussed their study, which highlights the potential for smart environmental policies to aid in rebuilding by focusing on a sustainable economy.
The Conversation via National Post
As Asian Canadian scholars, we must #StopAsianHate by fighting all forms of racism
Dr. Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, along with group of fellow Asian Canadian scholars, discussed the structural roots of anti-Asian racism and the road ahead.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Medical supplies by drone? Test flights conducted at B.C. university
UBC hosted Canada’s first drone flight using a 5G network. Dr. Gail Murphy, vice president, research and innovation at UBC, was quoted.
CTV, Financial Post, Yahoo
Howe Lee shed light on war sacrifices of Chinese Canadians
The Globe and Mail paid tribute to Howe Lee, a UBC alumnus and military reservist, who has died at the age of 88.
Globe and Mail (subscription)