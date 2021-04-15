UBC In The News
Mind the bump: Pregnant women cautioned about driving over speed bumps
A UBCO study led by Dr. Hadi Mohammadi, a professor at the school of engineering, suggests that accelerating over speed bumps can pose a danger for pregnant women and their fetuses.
CTV
Tracking orcas with tech: ‘the images took our breath away’
The Tyee featured drone footage on resident killer whales collected by UBC in collaboration with the Hakai Institute, and interviewed project lead Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.
The Tyee
Former NRC chair questions economic feasibility of new nuclear in U.S.
Dr. Allison Macfarlane, director of UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about small modular reactors.
Utility Dive
For one day, B.C. activists handed out clean heroin and cocaine
Dr. Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed about providing a safe supply of drugs.
The Tyee
COVID-19 spike in B.C. could overwhelm local hospitals, says modelling group
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, says the COVID-19 spike is going to overwhelm hospitals and intensive care unit capacity before we have time to get our vaccines rolled out unless we bend the curve.
CTV, The Canadian Press via CBC, National Post, Globe and Mail, The Star, News 1130, Vancouver is Awesome, Surrey Now-Leader, CHEK News, Castanet, CKPG Today, Prince George Matters
The P.1 variant is spreading in Canada. What do we know about it?
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, and Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, spoke about the P1 variant and what can be done to stop the spread.
Murthy: CBC Dose
Otto: Maclean’s
Worst fear come true: Toronto woman was in ICU with COVID-19 days before giving birth
Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, gave comments about the importance of pregnant women getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CTV
Kindness and your mental health workout plan
Dr. John Tyler Binfet, a UBCO education professor and kindness researcher, discussed mental health workout plans and how performing a series of intentional kind acts can enhance and bolster well-being.
Psychology Today
As Asian Canadian scholars, we must #StopAsianHate by fighting all forms of racism
Dr. Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, along with group of fellow Asian Canadian scholars, discussed the structural roots of anti-Asian racism and the road ahead.
The Conversation
These are the best universities in Canada in 2021 & some are considered world-class
Narcity featured UBC as one of Canada’s best universities in 2021.
