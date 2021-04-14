UBC In The News
Researchers monitor gray whale that could be sick from tracking tag
Dr. Stephen Raverty, a veterinary pathologist and adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, is part of a team that is treating and monitoring a gray whale suffering from an infection after being darted with a tracking tag.
Seattle Times
Is a straight man really straight?
UBC sociologist Dr. Tony Silva explored the many reasons that can lead a man to define himself as strictly heterosexual while having same-sex relationships.
Psychology Today
Due this month? Science says April babies have TWO major advantages
Her Family mentioned UBC Sauder research that found a person’s date of birth can affect their climb up the corporate ladder.
Her Family
Study shows B.C.'s forest industry has big economic impact
Business Examiner mentioned a study led by Kurt Niquidet, an adjunct professor in UBC’s faculty of forestry, that measured the economic impact of B.C.’s forest industry across the province.
Business Examiner
How did a self-taught linguist come to own an Indigenous language?
The New Yorker quoted Dr. Bernard Perley, director of the Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies at UBC, in an article about the self-taught linguist, Frank Siebert.
New Yorker
'We face very tough challenges.' how Mongolia typifies the problems posed to small countries by China's rise
Dr. Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says it is difficult for places like Mongolia to escape Chinese influence due to their economic dependence on China.
TIME via Yahoo, MSN
If a pill could ease your heartbreak or enhance your relationship, would you take it?
Dr. Carrie Jenkins, a professor in UBC’s department of philosophy, spoke about how medically intervening in romance could be used as a way to enforce conventional relationships and discourage ones that diverge from the status quo.
CBC
Navigating name diversity: why getting it right matters
Dr. Candace Kaleimamoowahinekapu Galla, a professor in UBC’s department of language and literacy education and the Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies, and Dr. Heather Bliss, an adjunct professor in linguistics, commented on name diversity.
Global
Pandemic-related cuts in cancer screening, surgery have doctors worried more people will die
Dr. Joseph Ragaz, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about pandemic-related cutbacks in cancer screening.
National Post via Ottawa Citizen, Star Phoenix, Calgary Herald
COVID-19: Variant surge pushing hospitalizations in B.C. to near record levels
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, was quoted about how B.C.’s ICUs could hit capacity by mid-May unless there are tougher restrictions.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19: Canadian company testing vaccine candidates that target variant strains
A Canadian company is collaborating with UBC to develop several proprietary COVID-19 vaccine candidates in a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform.
Vancouver is Awesome
COVID-19 lockdowns improved air quality in some cities, shedding light on how to curb pollution
Dr. Frederik Noack and Raahil Madhok at UBC’s of faculty of land and food systems discussed their study which highlights the potential for smart environmental policies to aid in rebuilding by focusing on a sustainable economy.
The Conversation
Canada’s COVID-19 child-care plan must start with investing in early childhood educators
Dr. Iris Berger, a professor of teaching at UBC’s faculty of education, says the federal government’s promise to invest in a national child-care system needs to factor in women’s equality and the professionalization of early childhood education.
The Conversation via National Post, The Province