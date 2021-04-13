UBC In The News
This ancient clay harvested by the Heiltsuk nation has rare healing properties
Montecristo Magazine mentioned a UBC microbiology and immunology study which confirmed that Kisameet clay has rare healing properties.
Montecristo Magazine
Steep decline in giant sea turtles seen off US West Coast
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says seeing similar declines in giant sea turtle populations in more than one place is cause for serious concern.
AP News via ABC, New York Post, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, CTV, Yahoo
Ecuador picks conservative for president; Peru sets runoff
Dr. Grace M. Jaramillo, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about Ecuador’s presidential election.
AP News via Washington Post, ABC, NBC, Washington Times, Seattle Times, Guardian, Daily Mail, New Delhi Times
How are overseas Asians are fighting racism through food?
Joe Tong, an adjunct professor at UBC’s faculty of education, was quoted about how the home economics profession is rooted in colonialism and a huge part of his work involves training foods teachers to see food as a highly complex story.
Tatler Philippines
Canada is touting hydrogen as crucial to its climate action plan, but how green is it?
Dr. Walter Mérida, a professor of mechanical engineering at UBC, says using blue hydrogen to bridge our way to greener technologies can backfire because the 2030 and 2050 targets are rapidly approaching and we are running out of time.
CBC
How Canada fits into the quiet world of logistics and whether supply chains can be boring again
CBC’s Cost of Living spoke to Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about where Canada fits in on international trade matters.
CBC Cost of Living (3:05 mark)
Why experts say tackling deforestation could be key to stopping future pandemics
Dr. Terry Sunderland, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, was interviewed about the link between deforestation and food systems.
CBC Current (16:30 mark)
Quebec’s top court rules man’s sentence for domestic violence not tough enough
Isabel Grant, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was quoted about deterring domestic violence.
Globe and Mail
2021 Budget certainties: debt and taxes
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says he wouldn’t be surprised if homeowners lose their exemption from the capital gains tax following the next federal budget.
Business in Vancouver
Indigenous scholars struggle to be heard in the mainstream. Here’s how journal editors and reviewers can help
Dr. Sarah Hunt, a professor of critical Indigenous geographies, was quoted about citational politics and how it’s really about who we cite in our work, whose work we hold up, which really validates and legitimizes that as knowledge.
The Conversation
What Netflix’s Seaspiracy gets wrong about fishing, explained by a marine biologist
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed how the recent Netflix documentary Seaspiracy does more harm than good.
Vox
Canada’s COVID-19 child-care plan must start with investing in early childhood educators
Dr. Iris Berger, a professor of teaching at UBC’s faculty of education, says the federal government’s promise to invest in a national child-care system cannot be realized without viewing this issue as related to women’s equality and the professionalization of early childhood education.
The Conversation
Why we need to change the narrative on outdoor transmission
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, co-wrote about outdoor COVID-19 transmission and the need for clear communication about why outdoor gatherings are comparatively far safer.
The Star
Writing from 130 years ago shows we're still dealing with the same anti-Asian racism
Dr. Mary Chapman, a professor of English and academic director of the Public Humanities Hub at UBC, wrote about the long history of anti-Asian racism.
The Conversation via National Post
With support, trans and non-binary kids are thriving
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, professor at UBC’s school of nursing, Ace Chan and Dr. Ashley B. Taylor at the Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Research Centre, say we need to commit to creating safe and inclusive environments for trans and non-binary youth, because they thrive when they have those supportive environments.
The Conversation via The Tyee
Vancouver theatre legend Norman Young dies at 94
Postmedia paid tribute to UBC emeritus professor Norman Young who has died at the age of 94.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province