UBC experts for B.C.’s Throne Speech

UBC experts are available to comment on the B.C. government’s 2021 Throne Speech on April 12, 2021.
Covid management
Dr. Daniel Coombs
Professor, Department of Mathematics and Institute of Applied Mathematics
Email: coombs@math.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Mathematical models of pandemic growth and control
Prof. Heidi Tworek
Associate Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, German
- health communications, COVID-19 communications
Politics and policy
Dr. Gerald Baier
Associate Professor, Department of Political Science
Phone: 604-754-8546
Email: baier@mail.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Canadian politics, federalism, intergovernmental relations, B.C. politics, parliamentary government
Dr. Richard Johnston
Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science
Phone: 778-387-3425
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Elections, public opinion, representation, party systems
Dr. Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Canadian politics, Western European politics, Canadian federalism (Indigenous, federal, municipal, provincial), public management (program delivery), political ethics
Energy, environment and business policy
Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, German
- Energy, environment and transportation policy
Prof. Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Housing and real estate
* Not available Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30 a.m.– 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. –6:00 p.m.
Dr. David Tindall
Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Social aspects of climate change, social conflicts concerning natural resources, public opinion on environmental issues, social movements, aboriginal issues concerning natural resources and the environment
* Unavailable until 5:30pm on Monday, April 12.