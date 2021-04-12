Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts for B.C.’s Throne Speech Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on the B.C. government’s 2021 Throne Speech on April 12, 2021.

Covid management

Dr. Daniel Coombs

Professor, Department of Mathematics and Institute of Applied Mathematics

Email: coombs@math.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Mathematical models of pandemic growth and control

Prof. Heidi Tworek

Associate Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca

Language(s): English, German

health communications, COVID-19 communications

Politics and policy

Dr. Gerald Baier

Associate Professor, Department of Political Science

Phone: 604-754-8546

Email: baier@mail.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Canadian politics, federalism, intergovernmental relations, B.C. politics, parliamentary government

Dr. Richard Johnston

Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science

Phone: 778-387-3425

Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Elections, public opinion, representation, party systems

Dr. Allan Tupper

Professor, Department of Political Science

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Canadian politics, Western European politics, Canadian federalism (Indigenous, federal, municipal, provincial), public management (program delivery), political ethics

Energy, environment and business policy

Dr. Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Language(s): English, German

Energy, environment and transportation policy

Prof. Tsur Somerville

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Cell: 604-329-4585

Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Housing and real estate

* Not available Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30 a.m.– 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. –6:00 p.m.

Dr. David Tindall

Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Social aspects of climate change, social conflicts concerning natural resources, public opinion on environmental issues, social movements, aboriginal issues concerning natural resources and the environment

* Unavailable until 5:30pm on Monday, April 12.